‘MacGruber’ Premiere Date, Teaser Revealed by Peacock

The forthcoming MacGruber series finally has a Peacock premiere date, as well as a new teaser trailer that will have fans laughing hard. In the trailer, we are treated to a hilarious and verbally explicit faux-interview with Will Forte’s outlandish character, MacGruber, a former military man who wound up in prison after the events of his titular 2010 film, MacGruber. The film was based on a series of MacGyver-parody sketches from Saturday Night Live, which Forte starred in during his tenure as a cast member of the last night comedy show.

In the new series, MacGruber is released from prison and sets out a mission to defeat a threatening new villain, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, played by Billy Zane. Along for MacGruber’s misadventure are two of his old friends: Vicki St. Elmo, played by Kristen Wiig, and Dixon Piper, played by Ryan Phillippe. Other co-stars this time around include Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Timothy V. Murphy. The series is set to debut Thursday, Dec. 16, on Peacock.

“After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past: Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth,” reads an official synopsis of the series previously shared by TV Line. “With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil – only to find that evil… may be lurking within.”

Jorma Taccone, the Lonely Island member who co-created MacGruber and directed the film, will be a director and executive producer of the new show. In a past conversation with Vanity Fair, Taccone spoke candidly about the MacGruber movie, saying, “It’s not a perfect movie, but I do believe it is trying to do several things at once. And with a movie like that, maybe it’s a little more complicated for a broader audience to know what it is off the bat.”

“I think it also had the weight of being an SNL movie, with people deciding they knew what it was before they knew what it was,” he continued. “These are the kinds of things a director tells himself when their movie doesn’t open well.” Taccone later joked, “It is so funny to me. MacGruber, the dumbest pitch in the world, was 10 sketches on SNL, a Super Bowl commercial, a movie, and then a TV series.”