'Home Economics' Co-Creator Reacts to ABC Cancellation

As fans' disappointment over the Home Economics cancellation continues, co-creator John Aboud is sharing his own thoughts about it. Aboud took to Twitter after news broke to say "a quick thank you to our hilarious cast, amazing crew, supportive execs, and lovely viewers." He says it was "a joy" to work on Home Economics. He and co-creator Michael Colton "will forever be grateful for the experience."

Colton, meanwhile, held out hope that this wouldn't be the end of the Hayworth family. He took to Instagram not long after and reflected on his time on the sitcom. With the series being inspired by his own family, the news definitely hit harder for him, but it still meant all the same. There's always hope that a series could come back after its cancellation, and it's definitely been done before.

Home Economics starred Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata and centered on the different financial lives of three siblings in San Francisco. Fans had been waiting a long time for any news about the sitcom. The series had its Season 3 finale back in January after ABC opted to not give it a backorder. Fans were even rallying after the finale to get a fourth season due to how things ended, with so many open storylines. It's a big disappointment that it's the latest series to end prematurely, but hopefully, this won't be the end of Home Economics.

For a while, Home Economics was one of two ABC shows in danger of cancellation, along with The Rookie: Feds. There was no telling when the network would make a decision on either show, and it even looked like it would be held off until after the strikes had ended. With the WGA strike done and the SAG-AFTRA strike possibly nearing an end, it seems that ABC didn't want to wait any longer. There is still no news on either The Rookie: Feds or potential The Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer. It's likely that the network could make decisions soon, especially following Home Economics, so fans will want to keep an eye out.

While Home Economics' cancellation is heartbreaking, there is always hope that it could come back in some way, shape, form, or another network. Fans can always watch the family's antics on Hulu, where all three seasons are streaming, which is better than nothing.