'Sight Unseen': Jarod Joseph Previews a 'Turning Point' for Tess and Matt's Friendship (Exclusive)

A new episode of Sight Unseen premieres on May 1, and Jarod Joseph spoke to PopCulture.com all about the episode named after his character. In "Matt," one of his colleagues is found dead in the pool where Tess swims. At the same time, Matt sees a new side of Tess, making the case all the more personal.

Joseph tells PopCulture that the episode will see "a turning point in the friendship. You get to know a little bit more about Matt, that's for sure." On top of that, the overall episode will be "a little dark." With the episode titled "Matt," fans can expect to learn a little more about the professor. And it won't be the last time the series will dig into him.

"I think that from five and beyond, you get a little bit more into Matt's personal life, a little bit about Matt's thinking just as an individual separate from the role he plays in Tess' life is kind of the turning point," Joseph revealed. Since Sight Unseen is only a few episodes in, we still don't know too much about any of the characters. But, it does sound like fans will be getting to know Matt a bit more.

What fans do know about Matt is that he is Tess' best friend, and from the sounds of tomorrow's episode, it's possible that could all change or at least make things more complicated. Fans will see a different side of their relationship in the episode, as Jarod Joseph says, "Well, for whatever reason, this one hits Matt pretty hard, and Matt has been the person that kind of consoles Tess on this journey. But you get to see a little bit of Matt take something hard and Tess kind of be the shoulder for him."

It will be interesting to see how things go down between Matt and Tess, especially since the series has somewhat been building up to something happening between them. Fans will just have to watch Sight Unseen on Wednesday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW to see what happens. The case also sounds like it will keep Tess, Sunny, and everyone else on their feet, and hopefully Matt's colleague gets the justice they deserve.