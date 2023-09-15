HGTV Sells 'The Brady Bunch' House at a Loss and Below Asking Price

Despite being an iconic staple of the beloved 1970s sitcom The Brady Bunch, the Brady house did not win fans over. According to Deadline, the house that was used for exterior shots of the family's home has been sold below the asking price. HGTV purchased the house in 2018 to renovate the interior. They even brought fans and the six Brady children along to exactly replicate the inside to look like the home fans know and love.

HGTV initially bought the home at $3.5 million and listed it at $5.5 million earlier this year. The Wall Street Journal reported that the house sold for just $3.2 million, which is not a lot for both an iconic TV landmark and being in Studio City. Luckily, a Brady Bunch fan did purchase the home, which she initially felt was overpriced "because it didn't have modern appliances or conveniences."

"Nobody is going to live in it," new owner Tina Trahan shared. "No one is going in there to make pork chops and applesauce in that kitchen. Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork." While Trahan does say she sees the purchases as "the worst investment ever," she has plans to use the house for fundraisers and charity events.

Premiering in 2019, A Very Brady Renovation showcased the renovation of the iconic Brady Bunch house. With Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, the surviving Brady family members, Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen, relived their childhood and went back in time. The miniseries consisted of six episodes, plus A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition, which saw them getting into the Christmas mood at the Brady house with 1970s-inspired treats and festive decorations.

The Brady Bunch wasn't actually filmed at the home aside from exterior shots since everything else was on a soundstage. So it's not like it was a huge deal. It's just the fact that the house is so recognizable as the Brady's house because of the exterior shots. Not to mention the fact that it now really does look like the one from the show. That house has gone through a lot in the last several decades. At least it has an owner that will surely take great care of it.

Fans may not be able to have a chance to purchase the Brady house anymore, but they can still see it. Even if they can't see it in person in Studio City, all five seasons of The Brady Bunch are streaming on Paramount+. It may not be much, but it is something. Who knows? Maybe the Brady house will go back on the market in the future.