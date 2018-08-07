HGTV Buys ‘Brady Bunch’ House

The Brady Bunch house is no longer on the market, with HGTV announcing Tuesday that they have bought the iconic home.

After just a month on the market, the house made famous by The Brady Bunch is no longer for sale, with Discovery CEO David Zaslav announcing during a conference call Tuesday that Discovery Inc.’s HGTV network has won the bidding for the California home.

“I am excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can,” Zaslav said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Zaslav did not state what HGTV plans to do with the home, he did tease that “one of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans,” promising “more details to come over the next few months, but we will bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”

Zaslav did not reveal how much was paid for the split-level house in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood that served as the exterior for Carol and Mike Brady’s home in The Brady Bunch. When the home first went on the market, marking the first time it had been up for sale in 45 years, it boasted a price tag of $1.855 million.

The home, featured on the fan-favorite series from 1969 to 1974, offers a two-bedroom, three-bathroom setup with over 2,500 feet of living space as well as a 12,500-square-foot lot. In its listing, it was dubbed as the “postcard” of a 1970s home, featuring wood-paneled walls, floral wall paper, and a rock-wall fireplace as well as vintage couches and hardware.

Serving as the exterior for the Brady’s house in 117 episodes, the home has since become one of the most photographed homes in the United States, coming in second just behind the White House. Attracting around 30 to 50 people every day, Ernie Carswell, a Douglas Elliman agent who listed the house, said that they were “preparing for an avalanche” of offers on the home.

Among the people to make an offer was *NSYNC member Lance Bass, who announced last week that he had made the winning bid. However, just days later he took to Instagram to tell the story of “a Shady Brady,” claiming that an agent later told him that due to “unforeseen circumstances” the house would go to a “Corporate Buyer who wants the house at any cost.”