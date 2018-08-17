‘Brady Bunch’ House Renovations Wreak Neighborhood Havoc

HGTV’s purchase of the infamous Brady Bunch house already has neighbors lamenting “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.”

HGTV’s purchase of the Studio City neighborhood home that served as the exterior for the home in The Brady Bunch from 1969 to 1974 and their intended expansion plan is already wreaking havoc and concern among those who live in the neighborhood.

According to TMZ, neighbors who live on the San Fernando Valley street where the house sits are already growing concerned about HGTV‘s expansion of the home, which will see the house go from 2,500 square feet to more than 6,000 square feet, and the chaos that filming the special renovation will bring. Neighbors have expressed concern of their otherwise quiet and serene street turning into a noisy construction zone for the massive televised project. They are also reportedly concerned about the spectacle that filming will bring.

Several sources claimed that the last time production happened in the neighborhood, the entire street was closed, making it difficult for those living there to go about their daily lives.

The home, which appeared in 117 episodes of the infamous Brady Bunch series, was put on the market for the first time in 45 years in July, prompting a fierce bidding war among fans, including *NSYNC member Lance Bass. However, Bass ultimately lost the bet, with the winning draw going to HGTV, Discovery CEO David Zaslav announcing the purchase in August.

While the network’s plans for the home were initially unclear, it was later announced that HGTV intended to “restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory,” with the renovations being the focus of a new project that will air at a later time and date.

Renovations will reportedly see the home, which sits on a vast 12,500 square foot lot, expand from 2,500 square feet of living space to more than 6,000 square feet of living space, with the additional 4,000 square feet being added to the back of the home. HGTV will also bring renovations to the inside, restoring the home to its iconic look from the TV series, whose interiors scenes were shot in a studio.

As for *NSYNC member Lance Bass’s story of a “Shady Brady,” he is still expected to have part of his dream come true, with HGTV reportedly in talks with Bass to bring him onto the renovation project, possibly as a host or member of the renovation team.

It is not known how long renovations are expected to last or how long neighbors should expect production crews to be on seen.