‘Property Brothers’ and ‘Good Bones’ Stars Team up for HGTV’s ‘A Very Brady Bunch Renovation’

The Brady Bunch family’s house will be getting a 2018 makeover courtesy of the HGTV team, and renovations have just begun!

On Thursday, Brady siblings Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) reunited in front of the home that served as the Brady house facade from 1969 to 1974 for the upcoming series, A Very Brady Renovation.

“What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods,” Loren Ruch, senior vice president, HGTV programming and partnerships, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane.”

Restoring the home to its full 1970s glory will be Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine, Flea Market Flip’s Lara Spencer, Restored by the Fords siblings Leanne and Steve Ford and Hidden Potential‘s Jasmine Roth, who joined in Thursday as part of the big restoration celebration.

“Ahhhhh. The cats out of the bag! This is a the craziest!!!!! I cannot wait for you all to see what’s in store!” Starsiak wrote alongside a slideshow of moments from the day.

The Property Brothers team is already working on their strategy to turn the inside of the home into full Brady glory.

“This is a split level home, and the Brady Bunch house was a two story home [on the show],” Jonathan told Entertainment Tonight Thursday.

“We’re not going to change the look of the front of the house,” Drew added. “But, when you’re inside, it will be two stories, with the stairs.”

“It’s going to take a lot of work,[but] we’ve got the dream team here, and all the Bradys,” Starsiak added to the outlet. “We’re going to figure it out!”

“Not everything is [going to be] exactly where it was [on the show,” Starsiak explained, “[but] for the most part all the aesthetics are going to be right on.”

The network first purchased the Brady home for $3.5 million in August, famously outbidding Lance Bass, who is now involved in the show’s production.

A Very Brady Renovation is scheduled to premiere September 2019.

Photo credit: CBS via Getty Images