‘Brady Bunch’ Cast Reunites for HGTV’s ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ Premiere

When it was learned that HGTV had won the bid for The Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles back in 2018, the network said it would “restore” the home and go from there. Fast forward a year and the network is set to air its premiere of, A Very Brady Renovation. The first of a four-part series will take a nostalgic look at the history of the show, while bringing the cast together.

“A Very Brady Renovation is the programming event of the year that Brady Bunch and HGTV superfans have been waiting for,” said HGTV president, Jane Latman. “HGTV and the Brady Bunch house together is as big as we anticipated, and it’s been fun to see and hear how everyone lights up with excitement whenever we mention anything related to Brady.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

HGTV senior vice president, Loren Ruch, added that they studied every frame of every episode in the series in hopes of capturing the true essence of the house when the project is complete.

Six members of the cast, Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen gathered on the red carpet for the premiere.

In a trip down memory lane, the show follows the cast throughout the renovations and touches on what this house and the show meant to each person.

Many of them are thrilled at the opportunity to go back to where it all began. Lookinland, who played the role of Bobby, said that he was “more excited” to see the house then he was when he first saw it.

“I had such an affinity for this house just because it’s weird,” said McCormick, who played the oldest daughter, Marcia. “But in some sort of way, I’m a fan of it just like America and when I was told that I could be a part of this and that they were going to really let us demolish things and then rebuild them, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, the chance of a lifetime.’”

The Brady Bunch debuted in 1969 and ended its run in March of 1974. It has since become a hit among syndication which has kept the show ingrained in the American culture.

A Very Brady Renovation will premiere Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.