HGTV Schedule Changes Surprise Fans

HGTV is switching some things up and looks like their adding reruns of popular movies to their weekend lineup, something fans were not expecting nor are they enjoying. The home renovation hub, which typically airs reruns of shows like Home Town and others during the weekend, has filled the slots with beloved films.

TV Insider reports House Beautiful, which is usually the network’s schedule over the weekend, included a surprise airing of the 2015 Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro movie, The Intern. Fans are usually excited to watch reruns of shows like My Lottery Dream Home and Fixer to Fabulous.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It appears The Intern was just a kick off of what’s to come. As House Beautiful pointed out, next Saturday’s (January 11) 1 pm ET slot is reserved for the 1995 Michael Douglas film The American President. On January 18, the slot is filled with the 2004 Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams romantic drama The Notebook.

Things seemingly revert back to their usual lineup method on Saturday, January 25, as the 1 pm slot begins a six-episode back-to-back rerun of Love It or List It, hosted by Hilary Farr and David Visentin. The network hasn’t addressed the switch up. But fans have been perplexed.

“Seriously, I usually have HGTV or Magnolia network on all night. What is with the movies now? I don’t mind watching reruns bc I can switch if I don’t like it. Ugh HGTV stop the movies….#hometown s8 ep5 in the Oddfellows building is – wish it was my home,” one X user commented.

“@hgtv I do not like the new line up for Saturdys showing movies. Can you go back to having landscapers shows on Saturdays?,” another X user chimed in.

One X user had an explanation for the change, writing, “The simple truth is the majority of tv watching Americans can’t afford to buy a home let alone improve upon it. America is broken thanks to black rock. Black Rock is the modern day equivalent of Cobra. On why HGTV is now airing movies.”