HGTV Series Takes Odd Mid-Season Hiatus

Divided by Design fans are reeling after the new HGTV show was put on an unexpected mid-season hiatus. The series, which stars dueling designer husband-wife duo Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, abruptly announced on Sept. 26 that it would return with the second half of its first season in 2025.

“It’s been thrilling to share Divided by Design with you these past few weeks! The show will take a brief hiatus and return in 2025 with the second half of the season,” HGTV wrote on Instagram a little over a month after the Aug. 20 series premiere. “Stay tuned for an official premiere date—you’re not gonna want to miss the remaining episodes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ray and Eilyn’s return to TV was highly anticipated after the duo first stepped into the spotlight with the 2022 Netflix show Designing Miami. On Divided by Design, the couple’s separate design firms go head-to-head as they take on renovation clients both together and separately.

Fans were quick to ask for answers, with one person commenting, “What?! Ugh I’ve been looking for the episode all night!!! I followed them from Netflix to HGTV. Don’t play around with the show HGTV. Release the upcoming air date for 2025!!” Another added, “Love this show I really wish it would keep going straight through. It’s throwing off the momentum, but I’ll be back.”

Both Ray and Eilyn took to the comment section to assure fans they would be “back in no time,” with Eilyn writing that the show would return in “Q1 of 2025,” adding, “We’re coming back with so much more to show. So excited!!”

Prior to the August premiere of the HGTV show, the married designers opened up to PopCulture.com about their unique dynamic, with Ray joking, “We’re definitely more married to design than divided by design, for sure. If anything, me and Eilyn, we’re there to inspire each other, motivate each other, and help each other.”

In addition to juggling their clients and firms, the Jimenezes were also filming a full renovation of their own home, a perfect blend of both of their design ideas which Eilyn called their “child.” She explained, “It’s one thing to design for your client where you have your client’s needs and wants in the forefront. In this case, it’s almost like therapy, it’s like [thinking] within, ‘What do you want to see and feel?’ And then Ray and I kind of translate that into a tangible product.”

Divided by Design is available to stream on discovery+ and Max.