Here Are All the Emmy Photos So Far Before the Show Airs Tomorrow Night

The 69th annual Emmy Awards air this Sunday and audiences are gearing up to watch the biggest, brightest stars from their favorite TV shows took home top honors.
While the awards will air live tomorrow night, last week, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place, honoring achievements in animation, nonfiction/reality programming, and special presentations, along with behind the scenes personnel and guest actors.
Videos by PopCulture.com
As a particularly big night for TV’s greats, it’s just the tip of the iceberg of what audiences at home can expect Sunday night when their favorite primetime series win Emmys in their respective categories.
In honor of Sunday night’s big event, we look at some of our favorite series and stars celebrating all things Emmy.
Outstanding Informational Program or Series
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Remini is having quite the year. Aside from starring on the second season of Kevin Can Wait this fall with former co-star, Kevin James, the CBS star took home an Emmy for her A&E series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.
The 47-year-old took to Instagram to share her sincere thanks to the Emmy voters for their interest.
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
It’s hard to believe that former Gilmore Girls star, Alexis Bledel was never nominated for her role on The CW series, nor her guest stint on Mad Men. But last week, she won in the Creative Arts category for Guest Actress in a Drama Series on Hulu’s groundbreaking series, The Handmaid’s Tale.
Original Music & Lyrics
Common and Robert Glasper, 13th Film
13TH Film by Ava DuVernay has become a Netflix favorite as it explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, with a focus on the fact that the nation’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans. Featuring a stunning soundtrack from Common and Robert Glasper, the two picked up the Emmy last weekend for “Letter to the Free.”
Outstanding Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
James Corden’s beloved segment turned primetime special, Carpool Karaoke won the award for Best Variety Special at the Creative Arts Emmys, beating out the likes of Louie C.K. 2017, and Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t? This is the show’s second consecutive win in the category.
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Shark Tank
The franchise spinoff of Canada’s Dragon’s Den, has been a favorite for American audiences and last weekened, it took home top honors as Outstanding Structured Reality Program. With an aim to show aspiring entrepreneur-contestants looking to make sharp business investments, the ABC reality series has won three of these Emmy awards over span of its eight seasons.
Outstanding Choreography
Mandy Moore
Dancing With the Stars’ lead choreographer, Mandy Moore took home top honors for her craft on the ABC dancing competition. The series also took an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series Lighting Design.
Photo credit: Twitter / @indystar
——-
Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!