Here Are All the Emmy Photos So Far Before the Show Airs Tomorrow Night

The 69th annual Emmy Awards air this Sunday and audiences are gearing up to watch the biggest, brightest stars from their favorite TV shows took home top honors.

While the awards will air live tomorrow night, last week, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place, honoring achievements in animation, nonfiction/reality programming, and special presentations, along with behind the scenes personnel and guest actors.

As a particularly big night for TV’s greats, it’s just the tip of the iceberg of what audiences at home can expect Sunday night when their favorite primetime series win Emmys in their respective categories.

In honor of Sunday night’s big event, we look at some of our favorite series and stars celebrating all things Emmy.

Outstanding Informational Program or Series

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Remini is having quite the year. Aside from starring on the second season of Kevin Can Wait this fall with former co-star, Kevin James, the CBS star took home an Emmy for her A&E series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram to share her sincere thanks to the Emmy voters for their interest.

Words truly cannot express how grateful we all are to have received this honor. To the academy, to all of those who voted for us and to all of you who have supported this show, we thank you. #emmys2017 #scientologyTheAfterMath A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

It’s hard to believe that former Gilmore Girls star, Alexis Bledel was never nominated for her role on The CW series, nor her guest stint on Mad Men. But last week, she won in the Creative Arts category for Guest Actress in a Drama Series on Hulu’s groundbreaking series, The Handmaid’s Tale.

Congrats to #alexisbledel on winning an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series! And thank you for standing with the ACLU #EmmysArts #handmaidstale #emmys2017 #standwithACLU A post shared by ACLU (@aclu_nationwide) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Original Music & Lyrics

Common and Robert Glasper, 13th Film

13TH Film by Ava DuVernay has become a Netflix favorite as it explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, with a focus on the fact that the nation’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans. Featuring a stunning soundtrack from Common and Robert Glasper, the two picked up the Emmy last weekend for “Letter to the Free.”

Outstanding Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017

James Corden’s beloved segment turned primetime special, Carpool Karaoke won the award for Best Variety Special at the Creative Arts Emmys, beating out the likes of Louie C.K. 2017, and Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t? This is the show’s second consecutive win in the category.

Our #CarpoolKaraoke Primetime Special won an Emmy last night! A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Shark Tank

The franchise spinoff of Canada’s Dragon’s Den, has been a favorite for American audiences and last weekened, it took home top honors as Outstanding Structured Reality Program. With an aim to show aspiring entrepreneur-contestants looking to make sharp business investments, the ABC reality series has won three of these Emmy awards over span of its eight seasons.

Congrats to our amazing team at #SharkTank on winning Outstanding Structured Reality Program! #EmmysArts A post shared by sharktankabc (@sharktankabc) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

Outstanding Choreography

Mandy Moore

Dancing With the Stars’ lead choreographer, Mandy Moore took home top honors for her craft on the ABC dancing competition. The series also took an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series Lighting Design.

Mandy Moore is a ?!!! Sending a huge congrats to @nopenother for her Emmy WIN in Choreography for #DWTS! A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

