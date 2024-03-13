Helena Bonham Carter to Play TV Legend in New Miniseries

Helena Bonham Carter has added another real-life portrayal to her resume. The actress is set to star in PBS Masterpiece's Nolly, a new miniseries that premieres on Sunday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET. Bonham Carter plays British actress Noele "Nolly" Gordon, who made waves on British TV in the 1960s and 70s, "whose unceremonious firing from her hit show at the height of her career was front-page news. A bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, Nolly is an outrageously fun and wildly entertaining ride through Gordon's most tumultuous years and a sharp, affectionate, and heart-breaking portrait of a forgotten icon."

Born on Christmas in 1919, Gordon did multiple productions throughout her career at repertory theatres and the West End stage. She also went on to star in the British soap opera Crossroads from 1964 to 1983. She returned to the stage following Crossroads, soon after retiring to her home in Birmingham, where she died in 1985 from stomach cancer after battling it for three years.

Comprised of three episodes, Nolly initially premiered on ITVX, a British ad-supported streaming service from ITV, in February 2023. The episodes were then broadcast on ITV1 in late December 2023 and will finally be making their way stateside this weekend. The miniseries also stars Max Brown, Antonia Bernath, Bethany Antonia, Mark Gatiss, Emily Butcher, Augustus Prew, Richard Lintern, and Chloe Harris, among others. Russell T. Davies created the biographical drama and served as writer and executive producer alongside Nicola Shindler.

Unlike when it aired on ITV1, all three episodes will be airing on PBS Masterpiece back-to-back-to-back when they premiere on Sunday. It's unknown if it will be airing again on the network, but it is very likely. Since it is a miniseries, fans shouldn't be expecting more to come. Even with only three episodes, it sounds like there will be a lot to go through with Noele Gordon's life, and it's going to be exciting to see how Helena Bonham Carter brings her to life.

On top of Nolly, Bonham Carter has a lot of upcoming projects. According to her IMDb, she has four projects in production, with another two in development. She is remaining busy and doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. It will be interesting to see who else she portrays next, and how she will do. Though she will probably kill it, as she usually does with all of her roles. Don't miss the premiere of Nolly this Sunday, March 17, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS Masterpiece.