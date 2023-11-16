PBS Reveals 2024 TV Show Premiere Dates

PBS' fall 2023 schedule was filled to the brim, and the same goes for 2024. The network will once again see the return of many docuseries and fan-favorites, which are staying on their usual time and day. Meanwhile, there will be a variety of returning shows and specials premiering in the New Year that fans will also be able to look forward to.

Between multiple MASTERPIECE favorites like Miss Scarlet and The Duke, as well as the 28th season of long-running series Antiques Roadshow, there is much to watch. PBS will also be airing several specials throughout the first three months of 2024. Whether it's a drama, a documentary, or something else, PBS will surely have something for everyone. Check out the premiere dates for new specials and returning favorites on PBS for the beginning of 2024 below.