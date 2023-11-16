PBS Reveals 2024 TV Show Premiere Dates

Along with multiple returning shows, PBS will also be airing several specials at the beginning of the New Year.

By Megan Behnke

PBS' fall 2023 schedule was filled to the brim, and the same goes for 2024. The network will once again see the return of many docuseries and fan-favorites, which are staying on their usual time and day. Meanwhile, there will be a variety of returning shows and specials premiering in the New Year that fans will also be able to look forward to.

Between multiple MASTERPIECE favorites like Miss Scarlet and The Duke, as well as the 28th season of long-running series Antiques Roadshow, there is much to watch. PBS will also be airing several specials throughout the first three months of 2024. Whether it's a drama, a documentary, or something else, PBS will surely have something for everyone. Check out the premiere dates for new specials and returning favorites on PBS for the beginning of 2024 below.

Tuesday, January 2

8 PM — Finding Your Roots (Season 10 premiere)

9 PM — American Masters

10 PM — A Citizen's Guide to Preserving Democracy

Sunday, January 7

8 PM — Miss Scarlet and The Duke on MASTERPIECE (Season 4 premiere)

9 PM — All Creatures Great and Small on MASTERPIECE (Season 4 premiere)

10 PM — Funny Woman

Monday, January 8

8 PM — Antiques Roadshow (Season 28 premiere)

10 PM — The Cost of Inheritance: An America Reframed Special

Friday, February 6

9 PM — Gospel Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Monday, February 12

9 PM — Gospel

Sunday, March 17

8 PM — Call the Midwife (Season 13 premiere)

9 PM — Nolly on MASTERPIECE

Wednesday, March 22

9 PM — Family Business

