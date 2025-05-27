‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Officially Casts Its Harry, Ron and Hermione

The Harry Potter series on HBO Max just got a lot more magical.

Variety reports that the new TV show has officially found its Harry, Ron, and Hermione after launching an open casting call last fall.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod said in a statement. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

HBO has cast newcomers Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The three beat out more than 30,000 actors who auditioned for the lead roles as the iconic and beloved characters. The series will be Sout’s first major role, while McLaughlin will be appearing in the upcoming Sky comedy Grow. Stanton previously starred as Matilda in Matilda: The Musical on the West End from 2023 to 2024.

The trio joins previously announced cast members John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon, and Paul Whitehouse. Although an exact plot has yet to be revealed, HBO assures that the new Harry Potter series will be a “faithful adaptation” of the beloved J.K. Rowling books.

Rowling will serve as an executive producer alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday TV. Francesca Gardiner serves as writer and executive producer. Mark Mylod is executive producing and directing multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

As of now, more information on the new series has not been revealed, but filming is expected to kick off this summer. It’s likely that when production starts, more details will slowly pour out. But knowing that Harry, Hermione, and Ron have finally been cast means that it’s coming along well. They certainly have big shoes to fill, following in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, but it should be interesting to see how they do.