‘Haunting of Hill House’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

It’s been announced that The Haunting of Hill House, the hit horror-drama, has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

In a new promo posted to the show’s Twitter page, it was revealed that the series will return with a second season in 2020.

The promo also implied that the setting may change for the second season, with “Hill House” possibly not being the location focused on.

A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Listen closely…

Additionally, the teaser also revealed that the “new chapter” will once again be helmed by “visionary director” Mike Flanagan.

While there are no specific details known about the new season of The Haunting of Hill House at this time, Flanagan previously spoke about what fans both can and should not expect.

“As far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done,” he said while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. “I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different. I love the idea of an anthology as well. But to me, I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it.”

“We toyed with a cliffhanger ending and we toyed with other ideas, but ultimately, in the writers’ room and with the cast and everything else, we really felt like the story demanded a certain kind of closure from us and we were happy to close the book on that family,” Flannagan also told the outlet. “That said, I think more than anything, the show is about haunted places and haunted people, as Steve says, and there’s no shortage of either. So, there’s any number of things we could do, in or out of Hill House.”

Some have speculated that the new season could be a prequel, based on some other comments Flanagan said during a separate interview with Thrillist regarding initial plans for Season 1.

“We had a whole history of Hill House that we were going to shoot,” he shared of intentions to do more Hill House flashbacks in an early version of the show’s script. “We were going to open several episodes of the show with this kind of history, split out over the whole season, which would show you the construction of Hill House, the history of the Hill family, who everybody was. And we really wanted to shoot it. We wrote it all up, and it was scheduled to shoot.”

Season 1 of The Haunting of Hill House is currently streaming on Netflix.