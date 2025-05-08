Harlan Coben Series Headed to CBS

After seeing his novels like Missing You and Fool Me Once adapted for the screen at Netflix, Harlan Coben is now venturing into the world of unscripted TV.

The prolific mystery author is set to host a new unscripted true crime series for CBS titled Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, which will debut during the network’s 2025-26 TV season.

In the hour-long series, Coben “will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions and lies.” Each episode “will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems,” and feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, CBS said.

The series will come from Coben’s Final Twist Productions, All Rise Films, Triage Entertainment, and See It Now Studios. Jeff Zimbalist will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Coben, Ben Coben, Stu Schreiberg, Susan Zirinsky, Terence Wrong, and Jess Philipps.

Final Twist will air as part of the network’s 2025-26 primetime schedule and is one of three new midseason shows alongside Taylor Sheridan’s Y: Marshals (working title), which will see Luke Grimes reprise his Yellowstone role as Kayce Dutton, and the Padma Lakshmi-hosted new cooking competition America’s Culinary Cup. Final Twist is scheduled for a 10 p.m. ET Wednesday timeslot beginning in January, but an exact premiere date hasn’t yet been announced.

Coben is a top-selling author whose books have sold more than 90 million copies and spawned numerous TV and film adaptations. Most recently, his work has been adapted for the screen at Netflix through a multi-year exclusive overall deal inked in 2018. Since then, the streamer has adapted more than a dozen of his novels into TV series, including the English-language series Fool Me Once, Missing You, The Stranger, and Stay Close, as well as the Spanish-language show Caught, the Polish-language show Just One Look, and the French-language show Gone for Good. The famed author has two more adaptations currently lined up at Netflix, with both I Will Find You and Run Away set to be adapted into English-language series.