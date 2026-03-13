‘Happy’s Place’ Star Pablo Castelblanco Shares Excitement for Season 3 Renewal (Exclusive)

Happy’s Place has been renewed for Season 3, and star Pablo Castelblanco told PopCulture.com how excited he is about it.

NBC renewed the sitcom in February, and it was one of the first renewals made by the network for the 2026-2027 season.

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Now that it’s been a little over a month since Happy’s Place scored a Season 3 renewal, Castelblanco, who plays accountant Steve on the series, said it’s starting to set in. “I’m so grateful to get to do this job, to go deeper,” he shared. “And now I’m excited about the stories that could come up. I wanna have more scenes with Belissa [Escobedo]. I wanna see what happens with Steve outside of the tavern, what other things he gets into, if he’s following this directing journey he started this season. How would he be outside in the world, directing community theater or something like that? I don’t know. I’m excited to see the future.”

Pictured: Pablo Castelblanco as Steve — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

While Happy’s Place is proving to be a success for NBC, Castelblanco didn’t predict anything like it happening when the show first started out. “You never take anything for granted in this business. So anything is a great surprise,” he said. “Maybe it’s because I’m not a pessimist, but I don’t like to go too high because then the fall is really bad. So I just kinda was taking it as it went. But now I’m so happy that people are liking the show.”

“I’m also really proud that I’m doing a show that just kinda ends the day with a hug,” Castelblanco continued. “I love comedy a lot. One of my favorite comedies, I’ve seen it like four times, is Veep. And I don’t know if right now in the world, I don’t wanna say anything. I just wanna say that right now in the world with everything, I’m kinda happy that I’m just putting something that’s leading with love and with heart. That is very important to me.”

As Season 2 continues, fans will be able to look forward to much more with Season 3 coming to NBC very soon. Along with Castelblanco, Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn, and Tokala Black Elk star in Happy’s Place, and all will likely return for Season 3. A lot more laughs, chaos, and heartfelt moments will continue, and there is no telling what’s in store. Tune in to new episodes on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.