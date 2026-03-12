‘Happy’s Place’ Star Pablo Castelblanco Teases Guest Stars and What’s Next for Steve in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Happy’s Place is continuing its second season on NBC, and star Pablo Castelblanco told PopCulture.com what’s coming up in these remaining episodes.

On the sitcom, Castelblanco portrays Steve, the tavern’s accountant.

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There are still a handful of episodes left of Happy’s Place for its second season, and it’s almost as if things are just getting started. One thing that has been particularly exciting this season is the amount of guest stars that are gracing the tavern. Already, we’ve seen Cheri Oteri, Christopher Lloyd, and Carol Kane just this season, among others. Coming up, Castelblanco is excited for Jane Lynch to appear as the mother of Melissa Peterman’s Gabby.

Pictured: Pablo Castelblanco as Steve — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

“That’s such a delight. I mean, she plays this character just how you expect the character would be,” he said. “Once we knew who was playing Gabby’s mother, it was just perfect to know that, ‘Oh, of course, it’s Jane Lynch,’ and she does it in such a fantastic way. So I’m really excited for people to see her and see how we all deal with her.”

Castelblanco expressed that working with Lynch was “Amazing,” praising her for her work ethic. “Such a great actor, came in prepared from the beginning, but then so willing to play such a giving person,” he continued. “I had such a joy. And then Cheri Oteri, she’s been one of my favorite additions to the show. I love when a sitcom has a recurring character that you cannot wait to come back because their vibe fits so well on the show.”

“I think of maybe Brooklyn Nine-Nine or all these shows that would have these recurring characters,” Castelblanco shared. “And I feel like we’ve so lucked out with Cheri and with Jane because they come with such a specific vibe that you’re like, ‘Oh, they’re not like our characters. They come with this different thing.’ But anyone could have a scene with them now because they’re so well defined, and they’re so good. I really just want people to see Jane Lynch on the show, so I cannot wait for that to air.”

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Oteri is expected to return later this season as health inspector Monica, as she confirmed to PopCulture.com, while Lynch will be appearing very soon. Fans can also look forward to Reba star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet, so there is going to be a lot going on in these remaining Season 2 episodes in terms of guest stars.

In terms of main characters, though, Castelblanco is excited for fans to see “how everything unfolds the rest of the season.” He said, “I think there’s one episode with Steve that just speaks on his value that I’m really happy for people to see.”

Not only is there still a lot to look forward to as Season 2 continues, but there is a lot to look forward to beyond Season 2. NBC renewed Happy’s Place for Season 3 in February, and Castelblanco already has some ideas as to what he wants to see for Steve in these upcoming episodes.

Pictured: (l-r) Rex Linn as Emmett, Pablo Castelblanco as Steve, — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

“I wanna see him outside of the world more, and just kinda with this newfound confidence he’s getting, but still kinda learning to push himself out of boundaries,” he explained. “I wanna see his family. I think we’ve kinda said that Steve and Isabella are friends, but I wanna see that more in action. I wanna see also him and Emmett. Putting Steve and Emmett’s world outside is so interesting, so I would like to see how that looks.”

Fans will just have to tune in to new episodes of Happy’s Place on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens. All episodes are streaming on Peacock, where new episodes are available on Saturdays.