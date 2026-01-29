‘Happy’s Place’: Bobbie and Emmett Discuss Their Anniversary in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Happy’s Place is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Silence Was Golden,” airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “While Bobbie attempts to plan the perfect anniversary dinner for her and Emmett, Steve and Takoda must hide a secret from Isabella and Gabby that could ruin Bobbie’s special evening.”

The exclusive clip sees Bobbie and Emmett chatting in the tavern’s kitchen before Bobbie eventually brings up the anniversary. Emmett isn’t quite sure how long they’ve been dating, but after a few guesses, he finally got it right. They’re celebrating three months together, and Emmett still wasn’t sure how long it’s been. Perhaps time just flew by too quickly for him.

Art is definitely imitating life and vice versa when it comes to Bobbie and Emmett, as Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are together in real life and even walking down the aisle. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Linn told PopCulture.com what it’s like working alongside his significant other, revealing it’s been “great.”

“As far as developing Emmett and Bobbie, it’s been a lot of fun because, like I said before, a lot of people think, ‘Oh my god. Just working with your significant other all day long and then going home, that’s gotta be a drag.’ But, man, it’s a lot of fun,” Linn said. “It’s not a drag at all. It’s been great for the two of us. And now we get to bring a little bit of home to the screen. So when we have our scenes together, we’re really comfortable doing it. And I think it shows. And I don’t mean that narcissistically. It’s just we’re together, we’re comfortable in front of the camera or behind the camera, we’re comfortable.”

Meanwhile, it may not all be sunshine and rainbows for the happy couple on Happy’s Place, even as they celebrate their three-month anniversary. Emmett is still hiding the fact that he’d known about Isabella for years and never said a thing, so when that secret eventually gets out, there’s no telling what effect it will have on both Bobbie and Isabella, as well as Bobbie’s relationship with Emmett. But that’s for the future, and right now, Bobbie and Emmett are just looking to celebrate their anniversary. Tune in on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see how it all goes down.