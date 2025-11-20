‘Happy’s Place’: Gabby Wants Bobbie to Give Her ‘Final Seal of Approval’ for a Potential Sperm Donor (Exclusive Clip)

Happy’s Place is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “Straw Man,” airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “When Gabby asks Bobbie to help vet men to be her potential donor, Bobbie is happy to participate until she discovers Gabby is considering Emmett for the donation.”

“Isabella is asked to be the guest speaker for Takoda’s daughter’s class,” the logline continues. In the exclusive sneak peek below, Bobbie is getting frustrated with the fact that Gabby has not yet chosen a sperm donor. However, Gabby has a potential pick in the tavern named Chance (Andy Favreau). Gabby thinks this could be the one, but she wants Bobbie to meet him and give her a final seal of approval, though Bobbie is a bit reluctant to do so.

Melissa Peterman’s Gabby revealed during Season 1 of the sitcom that she wanted to be a mother and was looking for potential sperm donors. This included a character played by Reba star Steve Howey. While speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Peterman shared that Gabby is “on a journey” with the whole pregnancy and wanting a baby, and now that it seems like that storyline is picking back up, there’s no telling how this will go down.

With Gabby also going after Emmett to be a possible sperm donor, this will also bring some interesting storylines. Bobbie and Emmett are finally in a good place after confronting their feelings for one another, and with Gabby even just considering Emmett, this might bring some complications to their relationship. As if there aren’t enough complications already between them.

There will be much more to look forward to on Happy’s Place as Season 2 continues, and fans won’t want to miss a single second. Be sure to check out the exclusive clip above and tune in to an all-new episode of Happy’s Place on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by the new cheerleading mockumentary sitcom Stumble, starring Jenn Lyon and Taran Killam. New episodes of Happy’s Place are available to stream on Saturdays on Peacock, where all episodes are currently available.