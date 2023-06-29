'General Hospital' Star Charged With Felony DUI

Not-so-good news for General Hospital star Haley Pullos. Two months after TMZ reported the soap actress was for driving the wrong way on a freeway and colliding head-on with another car, she's officially been charged by the L.A. County D.A. The charges include one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run. She has entered a plea of not guilty. a preliminary hearing is set for July 2023.

According to police, Pullos, 24 was also involved in a hit-and-run before the crash. Upon searching her vehicle, cops discovered edibles and mini-bottles of tequila. Police also say Pullos was clearly intoxicated by the behavior she demonstrated.

The driver that she collided with is also suing the actress. In the suit, a man named Courtney Wilder alleges Pullos slammed into his car while high on alcohol and marijuana. He says the car he was driving behind barely swerved in time to avoid her car as she drove the wrong way on a freeway offramp. Because of how fast she was driving, 60mph, he claims he didn't have time to react when he saw headlights coming his way and crashed head-on into her car. He was transported to a hospital and treated for critical injuries. The lawsuit also references Pullos drunkenly hitting a firefighter who was assessing her injuries and shouting at the first responder, "This is a $400 f***ing shirt!"

Wilder says the crash caused lifetime injuries to his body and severe damage to his car, which was totaled. He wants Pullos to pay for the damages.

After the incident, Soap Opera Digest reported that General Hospital opted to temporarily recast Pullos' character, Molly Lansing-Davis. Pullos has starred on the soap since 2009. Her work on the soap has earned her a series of Young Artist Awards.