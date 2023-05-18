'General Hospital' Recasts Molly Lansing-Davis Following Haley Pullos' DUI Arrest

General Hospital will have a new Molly Lansing-Davis temporarily. Holiday Mia Kriegel, who starred in episodes of Bull and Animal Kingdom, will take over the role from Haley Pullos. The longtime General Hospital star is taking a leave of absence after she was arrested for DUI.

Pullos, 24, told Soap Opera Digest on May 11 she was leaving the show to recover. "Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover," she told the outlet. "I will be back as soon as possible!" Kriegel's first episode is set to air on Monday, May 22.

Pullos was involved in a wrong-way crash on the 134 freeway in Pasadena, California around 1:30 a.m. on April 29, the California Highway Patrol told KABC Wednesday. The actress and the 23-year-old driver of the other car suffered major injuries and were hospitalized. Pullos was driving a 2019 Ford at the time of the crash, while the other driver was in a white 2020 Kia.

Police said Pullos was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. The Pasadena Fire Department was called to the scene and published photos on Facebook last month showing the mangled cars. The firefighters needed to use the jaws of life to remove Pullos from her car.

Pullos was reportedly violent with firefighters when they arrived, TMZ reports. Police told the outlet she hit a firefighter who tried to assess her injuries. "This is a $400 f-ing shirt," she allegedly yelled. Police said they found weed edibles and small bottles of tequila in the actress' car. At the hospital, police said they saw "clear signs" that Pullos was under the influence. They smelled alcohol on her breath, observed watery eyes, and said she was slurring her speech.

"Pullos was ultimately arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury," the California Highway Patrol said. Investigators also accused Pullos of being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pasadena before she got onto the highway. No further details about that crash were released.

Pullos joined General Hospital in 2009 as Molly Lansing-Davis, the daughter of Ric Lansing and Alexis Davis. The character was previously played by Hope and Faith Dever, and Iris and Ivy Kaim as a child. Pullos also starred in episodes of Growing Up Fisher, Instant Mom, Scorpion, and The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia. Her movies include Alien Raiders, The Collector, Dark House, and Montana Amazon.