'Growing Up Hip Hop' Spinoff Announced at WEtv

Growing Up Hip Hop has aired on We tv since 2016. The show follows children of hip-hop artists and moguls working on their own ventures in entertainment and beyond who are determined to prove they are more than celebrity kids. Reginae Carter – daughter of Lil Wayne – and Deb Antney – mother of rapper Waka Flocka whose past artist management includes Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane – have both appeared in the series. Now, they are getting separate spinoff shows on their own.

Deadline reports that Carter and her mother, Toya Johnson-Rushing, will star in the reality series Toya & Reginae. Johnson-Rushing is known for her past marriage to Wayne and has been a successful reality star in her own right with shows on BET and VH1. She's also a published author. Each episode of the new series will pull the curtain back on their love lives, how they navigate those relationships with businesses and one another. "I'm so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you've seen us last," Johnson-Rushing said in a statement about the new show. She's also newly married to Reggie Rushing, and they share a daughter together.

Antney is entering the world of scripted, with a new series based on her life. Bev is Boss is a scripted drama chronicling Antney's rise to fame from a tough life in Queens, New York. She serves as executive producer. The series will run over eight episodes this summer.

"Being vulnerable and letting others in isn't exactly a comfortable place for me," Antney said in a statement. "However, it's where I needed to go creatively to tell this uniquely personal story. Working with Jamie and his team to bring my story to life has been deeply rewarding on a professional level. Bev is Boss pulls back the curtain on my personal journey and invites the world to experience each step along the way."

Both shows will air on We TV and its sister streaming service, ALLBLK.