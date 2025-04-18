‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’: Jennifer Irwin Teases ‘Twists and Turns’ That Come With the Gardening Cup (Exclusive)

This week’s new Grosse Pointe Garden Society will finally include the much-anticipated gardening cup, and Jennifer Irwin told PopCulture.com what to expect.

In “The Cup,” airing Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “Birdie, Catherine, Brett, and Alice put the final touches on their garden before the high-stakes Southeastern Michigan Gardening Cup, where they’ll battle rival Bloomfield Hills. In flash forwards, new details emerge about the fight at the gala.”

Irwin, who plays Grosse Pointe Garden Society President Marilyn, shared that Marilyn “learns that Bloomfield Hills has a secret weapon up their sleeves that could push the cup. So, Marilyn is all in a tizzy, and she’s very upset by this news.” She continued, “And so she’s trying to figure out a way to swing the favor in Grosse Pointe’s direction.”

The decision that Marilyn makes will apparently “upset members of the garden society. I won’t tell you how this ends, but there’s a lot of twists and turns to this episode,” shared Irwin. What will happen is unknown, but if anything’s been clear in these first eight episodes, it’s that the garden society has been working pretty hard on the flowers and plants. It would be a shame if anything or anyone were to harm that. Already, this show has been unpredictable, and it sounds like there will be some twists that could very well have an impact on moving forward.

Meanwhile, Grosse Pointe Garden Society is still awaiting news for next season, and unfortunately, it’s one of four shows in serious danger of cancellation. The series premiered in February, but the ratings haven’t been good. NBC switched Grosse Pointe from Sundays to Fridays after six episodes in the hopes of putting more eyes on it. At the very least, it has been seeing decent ratings on Peacock, which could play in its favor. The NBCUniversal streamer may also pick up Grosse Pointe Garden Society for Season 2, but nothing has been confirmed.

There is no telling how the Southeastern Michigan Gardening Cup will go, but fans won’t have to wait long to see what happens. A new episode of Grosse Pointe Garden Society premieres on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.