Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2025

This coming February, Peacock subscribers have plenty of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. With January winding to a close, the NBCUniversal streamer has unveiled its complete list of titles heading to the streaming library on February 2025.

February will bring two highly-anticipated titles to Peacock’s lineup – the LEGO-animated Pharrell Williams documentary Piece by Piece and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones film series based on Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel. In addition to new episodes of The Traitors, Peacock will also debut the limited series Lockerbie: The Search for the Truth, starring Colin Firth as Dr. Jim Swire, a man seeking justice after the death of his daughter in a plane that exploded in a terrorist attack over Scotland. Other titles arriving next month include the docuseries Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy and SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night, as well as beloved films like 8 Mile, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Definitely, Maybe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in February 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Feb. 1

100 Streets

Get the Gringo

Guess Who

Top End Wedding

8 Mile

14 Love Letters

30 Days of Night (2007)

42

All About the Benjamins

All Of My Heart

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Gangster

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Bones and All*

The Break-Up

Bride and Prejudice

Brooklyn’s Finest*

Bulletproof

Candyman (1992)

The Change-Up

Christmas in Rome

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Chronicle Mysteries: The Wrong Man

Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind

Coach Carter

Come Fly With Me

The Cookout*

A Cookie Cutter Christmas

Cooking With Love

Crimson Peak

Crooklyn

Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver

Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder

Dazed and Confused

Definitely, Maybe

Deliver Us From Eva

Despicable Me*

Despicable Me 2*

Despicable Me 3

Detroit

The Duff*

The Exorcist: Believer*

The Express

Far And Away

Fences

The Fifth Element*

The First Wives Club

Get On Up

Ghost

Gigli

Gone Baby Gone

The Great Debaters

Hello, It’s Me

Hitch*

A Holiday In Harlem

Home (2015)

How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days

The Hurricane

Hustle & Flow

I Love You, Man

I, Robot

Inside Man (2006)

Interview With The Vampire

John Carpenter’s Vampires*

Just Like Heaven

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Lean On Me

Life (1999)

The Longest Ride

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Longshots

Love Actually

Love & Jane

Love In Store

Loving (2016)

Made of Honor

A Majestic Christmas

Memories of Christmas

Mo’ Better Blues

Moonwalkers

Paddington

Pride And Prejudice

Proud Mary

Ray*

Respect

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Safe House (2012)

Selma

The Skeleton Twins*

A Song For Christmas

Stardust

Talk To Me

To Her, With Love

Twilight*

The Twilight Saga: New Moon*

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1*

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2*

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

When Sparks Fly

Wolf*

The Wood

Zoolander

Feb. 2

An Unexpected Valentine ++

Feb. 4

Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, Season 1 (Lifetime)

I Have Nothing, Season 1

The Voice, Season 27 – Premiere (NBC)

Feb. 5

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5 (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of New York, Season 15 – Reunion (Bravo)

Feb. 6

Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – Finale, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 3, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Finale

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Feb. 7

Piece By Piece – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery ++

Feb. 8

Critics Choice Awards (E!)

Devotion

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)

Feb. 9

Sisterhood Inc. ++

Feb. 10

Copshop*

Mine

Feb. 12

The Black Phone*

Feb. 13

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Candyman (2021)*

Summer House, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Feb. 14

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Feb. 15

Fast Five*

Fast & Furious 6*

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs Shaw

Feb. 16

Return To Office +

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

Feb. 17

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion (Bravo)

Feb. 18

Philly Homicide, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

Feb. 19

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*

Feb. 20

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Feb. 23

The Wish Swap

Feb. 24

The Americas – Premiere (NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Suits LA, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Feb. 25

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Feb. 27

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Feb. 28

A War

The Holdovers*

I’ll Be Right There (Peacock Exclusive)*