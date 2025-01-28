Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2025

This coming February, Peacock subscribers have plenty of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. With January winding to a close, the NBCUniversal streamer has unveiled its complete list of titles heading to the streaming library on February 2025.
February will bring two highly-anticipated titles to Peacock’s lineup – the LEGO-animated Pharrell Williams documentary Piece by Piece and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones film series based on Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel. In addition to new episodes of The Traitors, Peacock will also debut the limited series Lockerbie: The Search for the Truth, starring Colin Firth as Dr. Jim Swire, a man seeking justice after the death of his daughter in a plane that exploded in a terrorist attack over Scotland. Other titles arriving next month include the docuseries Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy and SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night, as well as beloved films like 8 Mile, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Definitely, Maybe.
Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in February 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Feb. 1
100 Streets
Get the Gringo
Guess Who
Top End Wedding
8 Mile
14 Love Letters
30 Days of Night (2007)
42
All About the Benjamins
All Of My Heart
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Gangster
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Bones and All*
The Break-Up
Bride and Prejudice
Brooklyn’s Finest*
Bulletproof
Candyman (1992)
The Change-Up
Christmas in Rome
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Chronicle Mysteries: The Wrong Man
Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind
Coach Carter
Come Fly With Me
The Cookout*
A Cookie Cutter Christmas
Cooking With Love
Crimson Peak
Crooklyn
Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver
Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder
Dazed and Confused
Definitely, Maybe
Deliver Us From Eva
Despicable Me*
Despicable Me 2*
Despicable Me 3
Detroit
The Duff*
The Exorcist: Believer*
The Express
Far And Away
Fences
The Fifth Element*
The First Wives Club
Get On Up
Ghost
Gigli
Gone Baby Gone
The Great Debaters
Hello, It’s Me
Hitch*
A Holiday In Harlem
Home (2015)
How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days
The Hurricane
Hustle & Flow
I Love You, Man
I, Robot
Inside Man (2006)
Interview With The Vampire
John Carpenter’s Vampires*
Just Like Heaven
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Lean On Me
Life (1999)
The Longest Ride
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Longshots
Love Actually
Love & Jane
Love In Store
Loving (2016)
Made of Honor
A Majestic Christmas
Memories of Christmas
Mo’ Better Blues
Moonwalkers
Paddington
Pride And Prejudice
Proud Mary
Ray*
Respect
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Safe House (2012)
Selma
The Skeleton Twins*
A Song For Christmas
Stardust
Talk To Me
To Her, With Love
Twilight*
The Twilight Saga: New Moon*
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1*
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2*
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
When Sparks Fly
Wolf*
The Wood
Zoolander
Feb. 2
An Unexpected Valentine ++
Feb. 4
Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, Season 1 (Lifetime)
I Have Nothing, Season 1
The Voice, Season 27 – Premiere (NBC)
Feb. 5
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5 (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of New York, Season 15 – Reunion (Bravo)
Feb. 6
Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – Finale, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 3, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Finale
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 7
Piece By Piece – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery ++
Feb. 8
Critics Choice Awards (E!)
Devotion
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)
Feb. 9
Sisterhood Inc. ++
Feb. 10
Copshop*
Mine
Feb. 12
The Black Phone*
Feb. 13
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Candyman (2021)*
Summer House, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 14
Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Feb. 15
Fast Five*
Fast & Furious 6*
Furious 7
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs Shaw
Feb. 16
Return To Office +
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)
Feb. 17
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion (Bravo)
Feb. 18
Philly Homicide, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Feb. 19
La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*
Feb. 20
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 23
The Wish Swap
Feb. 24
The Americas – Premiere (NBC)
Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Suits LA, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Feb. 25
Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 27
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 28
A War
The Holdovers*
I’ll Be Right There (Peacock Exclusive)*