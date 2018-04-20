‘Grey’s Anatomy: Who Is April Kepner Dating?

Grey’s Anatomy revealed a lot of information during Thursday’s new episode, but we can’t help but wonder about one of the fan-favorite doctor’s latest reveal.

As the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial dealt with many of their co-workers accidentally getting high after consuming weed cookies, as well as a scandal coming to light when news breaks about the late Harper Avery’s past as a sexual harasser, Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) dropped a bomb fans did not see coming.

After eating one of the cookies, April and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) have a conversation about secrets after she overhears Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Catherine (Debbie Allen) discussing Harper’s past.

“They cannot keep a secret, I know about Harper… and I know about Maggie,” April says as Bailey talks about how her research project already got bought by a sex toy company.

“I saw them pull into the parking lot together,” April said of Jackson and Maggie. “They live on opposite sides of town there’s only one reason that they would carpool.”

“But I have a secret too… I’m seeing someone.” April said shocking fans.

So who could April be dating? And will this new relationship be the reason she leaves Grey Sloan Memorial at the end of season 14? We narrowed down two possibilities.

Dr. Thomas Koracick (Greg Germann) and April have a history. The neurosurgeon came to Grey Sloan Memorial at the beginning of the season to operate and treat Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Koracick then returned later in the season to help Amelia and Alex (Justin Chambers) as they tried to come up with an innovative method to treat a young patient who loves Broadway musicals. During his visit, Koracick finds himself showing up to a game night at Meredith’s house where he meets April.

The doctors hit it off and hook up after the evening, and the at-first unlikeable doctor helps April begin to overcome her crisis of faith after he confesses he lost a son, and found his way back into the light through his faith.

Koracick left Seattle after Amelia and Alex’s patient decided to leave the hospital and spend the rest of her days watching musicals, but since there was no resolution to his and April’s fling, maybe they’re doing long distance.

This one is a little more farfetched but, it is Grey’s Anatomy after all so we have to include April’s ex-fiance Matthew (Justin Bruening).

Matthew and April were together for season 9 and some of season 10, when they got engaged and were going to get married, until Jackson confessed his love for April mid-ceremony and the pair left the church and got married, leaving Matthew and the rest of the wedding guests in shock.

Matthew returned to Grey Sloan Memorial after this wife was admitted to give birth to their son. The baby was born with some complications, and his wife tragically died from a complication, as Matthew begged April to stay away.

During April 12’s episode “Beautiful Dreamer,” however, April and Matthew shared a sweet moment at the hospital’s chapel after April helps diagnose Matthew’s baby from behind the scenes.

Could Matthew’s wife’s death and April’s divorce from Jackson lead them back together? Sounds insane but not impossible.

April, along with Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), will be leaving the series at the end of the current season, so we will get our answer sooner rather than later.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.