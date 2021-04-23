'Grey's Anatomy' Surprised Fans With an Emotional and Unexpected Relationship Endgame
The relationships of Grey's Anatomy have always been epic, but none more so than Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Despite Derek getting killed off in season 12, fans of the nighttime soap have still held a candle for McDreamy, even as Meredith has dated other men since the untimely death of her husband. Well, those steadfast fans got something of a happy ending in Thursday's episode, which was packed full of Easter eggs and references for longtime fans of the medical drama.
Meredith was still on her COVID coma beach in this episode, but it was time to wrap it up. As Meredith and Derek reminisce -- He knows about Amelia's baby named Scout! -- she realizes that as much as she loves being there with him, she isn't ready to leave their kids. It's time for her to go back. However, in the classic Grey's manner, there is going to be one more emotional gut punch. As a way to say goodbye for the final time, Derek and Meredith have a real wedding on the beach, something they never got to do in real life. Cue. The. Waterworks.
While the episode ended with Meredith once again saying goodbye to the love of her life, fans were left tearful but satisfied at this beautiful moment between the couple. Even though they couldn't grow old together, the love they shared and the family they made is a testament to how meant to be they were.
It's a beautiful day to cry our eyes out. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/zQNfOnViNy— E! News (@enews) April 23, 2021
Fans were thrilled that Meredith finally awoke from her coma, even if it meant saying goodbye to Derek for good.
Not Mer saying " We love you, Zozo", bc she's speaking for Derek as well 😭 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/rPp2bUMx8v— carmen (@1_dayIllflyaway) April 23, 2021
Seeing Derek walk away hurt me 😭 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/TVBeRE3Y9b— sandy (@sandyspov) April 23, 2021
Seeing Meredith reunite with her children brought on all the tears and feels.
Zola being the one to be there for Meredith when she woke up was the best #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/3aT8NdfGxD— 🦋 (@tswiftsbt13) April 23, 2021
Emotional fans were quick to point out the parallels between the early days of Derek and Meredith's romance with this romantic culmination on the beach. "THEY JUST GOT A BEACH WEDDING IM CRYING OH MY GOD," tweeted one bereft viewer.
DEREK REALLY MAKES HIS WORDS COME TRUE😩🥺 I CANT — #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/wo2g9xW0hf— Just Greys (@justgreys2005) April 23, 2021
12 years apart and they still have that same look #merderthemovie #greys #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/fPlqZIBAMA— goodbye derek (@shepscrvb) April 23, 2021
If you still cry over Meredith and Derek's Post-It wedding, this episode is for you. "This season has had a lot of surprises but seeing Meredith in a wedding dress might just top them all," tweeted another fan.
it's not just a post it anymore. 😭 #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/3XA06vUqTw— ♡t (@supremagrey) April 23, 2021
"MERDER GOT THEIR DREAM WEDDING," tweeted one excited fan.
On this day, April 23, 2021 , Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd got married at the beach. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/vxh5jWduVr— e | grey's spoilers ‼️ (@ellieinparis) April 23, 2021
BYE IM CRYING #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ztlxoDgopk— Wanda ✿ (@wandaap807) April 23, 2021
"It's just that Derek was, Derek was epic for her. They were the great love story. I mean, that girl's heart beat for Derek Shepherd. That man turned her world," wrote one emotional viewer.
some things never change #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/f4UAWG5KMq— chris || MAY 28 (@jacksvirgin) April 23, 2021
My heart is broken in a thousand pieces again, my emotional stability is dead!!😭😭❤️ #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/PDB4KyCuSb— Ignacia paz (@ignacipaz) April 23, 2021