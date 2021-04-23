'Grey's Anatomy' Surprised Fans With an Emotional and Unexpected Relationship Endgame

The relationships of Grey's Anatomy have always been epic, but none more so than Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Despite Derek getting killed off in season 12, fans of the nighttime soap have still held a candle for McDreamy, even as Meredith has dated other men since the untimely death of her husband. Well, those steadfast fans got something of a happy ending in Thursday's episode, which was packed full of Easter eggs and references for longtime fans of the medical drama.

Meredith was still on her COVID coma beach in this episode, but it was time to wrap it up. As Meredith and Derek reminisce -- He knows about Amelia's baby named Scout! -- she realizes that as much as she loves being there with him, she isn't ready to leave their kids. It's time for her to go back. However, in the classic Grey's manner, there is going to be one more emotional gut punch. As a way to say goodbye for the final time, Derek and Meredith have a real wedding on the beach, something they never got to do in real life. Cue. The. Waterworks.

While the episode ended with Meredith once again saying goodbye to the love of her life, fans were left tearful but satisfied at this beautiful moment between the couple. Even though they couldn't grow old together, the love they shared and the family they made is a testament to how meant to be they were.