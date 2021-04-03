Ellen Pompeo Responds to 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Claiming She's 'Spoiling' Series

✖

Even though it could be the last season of Grey's Anatomy, fans seem to think Ellen Pompeo may be jumping the gun with the spoilers from the latest jaw-dropping episodes. "Meredith Grey can f–– off with her spoiler posts. Like give us at least 24 f––ing hours! Ughhhhhh yeah Ellen Pompeo I'm big mad lol," someone tweeted at the show's main character. Pompeo left a comedic response for the user. "Cmon bruh ...Meredith Grey has been through a lot," she told them. "And just an FYI ..my name is Ellen Pompeo and run her Insta so that's on me."

As the titular character continues to stay in her COVID-induced coma, she's remained on a mental beach vacation. Grey's fans are well aware that the show's Season 17 has included more than a few surprise visits from some of its old doctors. Among the past castmembers that have made an appearance in the most recent season, there have been cameos from Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd), T.R. Knight (George O'Malley), and most recently Chyler Leigh (Lexi Grey) and Eric Dane aka "McSteamy" (Dr. Mark Sloan).

The actress teased the appearance in a photo on her Instagram.`"Old friends are the best friends," she captioned the post. "Wait wait....but I don't mean WE are old... I meant that we've known each other a LONG time... yes that's what I mean we are like two spring chicks well one spring chick and one SILVER FOX Eric Dane love and appreciate you!!! [Grey's Anatomy]." In September, she also shared a photo of her and her fictional husband saying, "Let's love, let's heal, let's wear a mask," Ellen Pompeo said.

This season, she also said goodbye to a former love interest Andrew Deluca, played by Giacomo Gianniotti. The actor opened up about his character's shocking death saying, "I've been on the show for a long time -- seven seasons -- and I think this is a good time to exit and have a fresh start," he said. "I was very in love with the story and the time it took to tell it properly. It's been a really, really amazing and satisfying experience for the past month and a half shooting this episode and going through the process of making it."