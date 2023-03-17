'Grey's Anatomy' Star Leaving After 9 Seasons

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is losing another longtime staff member this season. Kelly McCreary, who has played Maggie Pierce on Grey's Anatomy since Season 10, announced she will be leaving the ABC medical drama after nine years on April 13. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) half-sister, who is the head of cardiothoracic surgery, will also return for a brief appearance later this season, like Pompeo, who is set to return for the Season 19 finale following her exit from the show last month.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family," McCreary said in a statement Friday. "It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy." The actress continued to express her gratitude to creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes, executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, ABC, and the "incredible fans" for their support over the years.

"To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift," she continued. "It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds."

McCreary also shared the news on her Instagram page: "9 seasons, 200 episodes, scores of heroic surgeries, countless brave patients, dozens of delightful sister house scenes, 1 episode with my real-life sister, some loss and some grief, a few ghostly visitations from mothers, a handful of boyfriends, 2 gorgeous weddings, a bunch of drunken emotional breakdowns, 1 high-speed chase, several awkward dinner parties, 1 punch taken (1 punch thrown), at least 1 pratfall, buckets of tears, innumerable fits of laughter, all the medical jargon mastered, a slew of friends for life, myriad collaborators who grew me as an artist, 1 grateful heart and 1 massive THANK YOU. What a ride!" she wrote.

Maggie was first introduced at the end of Season 10 of Grey's Anatomy, as she was revealed to be the daughter of Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Meredith's late mother, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton). Maggie would then go on to return as a recurring character in Season 11 and was quickly promoted to a series regular, where she has gone on to become a major character.