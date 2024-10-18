‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Justin Chambers Shares Thoughts on Possible Return

Justin Chambers is getting real about a possible return to Grey’s Anatomy. The actor was an original star on the long-running ABC medical drama, portraying Dr. Alex Karev for Seasons 1 through 16. His exit in Season 16 caused some controversy when Alex left Seattle, leaving nothing but letters, to reunite with ex-wife Izzie and their two kids. While many had hoped that Alex would return to Grey Sloan Memorial for some closure, fans will be disappointed.

“That chapter is closed for now,” Chambers told TVLine. He did, however, say that working on the series was “one of the most incredible experiences of my life.” Whether or not that means he won’t ever return, it sounds like he has no plans to come back, and Alex will continue living his life with Izzie. At the very least, it’s nice to know that he had a great time on the series. Of course, he wouldn’t have lasted 16 seasons if he had a bad experience, but it’s still nice to know. “Thank you forever, Shonda Rhimes,” Chambers said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo by Michael Desmond/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Grey’s Anatomy has seen numerous cast exits over the years, and while some have stuck, others have occasionally returned. Jessica Capshaw returned in Season 20 as Arizona Robbins after exiting in Season 14. Kate Walsh, meanwhile, has returned several times in the last couple of seasons as Addison Montgomery. Kelly McCreary also made a brief appearance last season as Maggie Pierce after exiting in Season 19, and Ellen Pompeo has returned multiple times since exiting as a main character midway through Season 19, including several times for Season 21. There’s also the fact that Jason George has returned to Grey’s following Station 19’s cancellation.

Even though Justin Chambers will not be returning to Grey’s Anatomy any time soon, the actor is still staying plenty busy. He just appeared in Fox’s Accused, which marked his first TV role since 2022’s The Offer. As of now, according to his IMDb, he doesn’t have any more upcoming projects, but since he was just on Accused, it’s possible he’ll start getting back into acting. Fans can always go back and watch his Grey’s Anatomy episodes, with every trauma and twist included. Dr. Karev will certainly always be a fan-favorite character, even if his story ended on a bad note. New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.