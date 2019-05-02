‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Alex Landi Talks Representing LGBT, Asian Male Doctors on Television

Alex Landi secured not only the role of a lifetime when he joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy, he also took on a great responsibility.

The long-running medical drama’s newest addition to the cast signed to recur in Season 15 as Nico Kim, the first gay male surgeon of Asian descent to work at Grey Sloan Memorial.

While fans were first introduced to the doctor as a rising star in the orthopedic surgery field, Nico has become a more multifaceted character, due in part to his romantic relationship with surgical intern Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli).

Landi recently opened to PopCulture.com exclusively about his groundbreaking role on Grey’s Anatomy, as well as how life has changed since joining the cast.

“It’s nice seeing this type of character being played by an Asian actor,” Landi told PopCulture.com in a phone interview on April 19 if Nico, the confident surgical fellow. “You don’t see jocks or this type of character being played by Asians usually on film and TV so it’s refreshing and it’s really fun for me to play that character for sure.”

Landi also highlighted the importance of playing the role of Nico, the first openly gay male surgeon on the show, commending Shondaland for continuing to break ground of diversity and representation on broadcast television.

“For them to marry those two demographics together, having an Asian play the first openly gay male doctor, I think it’s great that they combined both of them into one role,” Landi added. “I think it was about time to see a character like this on the show after 15 seasons.”

The latest episode of the ABC medical drama threw a curveball at fans of the new couple, when the unexpected death of one of Nico’s patient led him to lash out at his boyfriend during a heated moment. Landi teased that losing his first patient for a mistake will show fans a new side of he usually-confident surgeon.

“So far everyone has just seen Nico Kim as overly confident, smooth, and like he knows what he wants,” Landi said. “I think fans can expect to see a different, slightly emotional, a little more tender side of Nico that not been show up till episode 22.”

With the end of the season in sight — and Nico possibly eyeing a move to San Francisco — Landi said he would love to stick around and continue to tell the story behind his groundbreaking character.

“I’m just grateful that it turned out that the way that everyone envisioned it to turn out. And all the Grey’s fans are super supportive. I’ve gotten support from them. I’ve gotten support from the Asian community, the LGBTQ community,” Landi said. “Grey’s has changed my life for the better. I can’t be anymore thankful to them.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.