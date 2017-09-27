‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast, Creator Take a Knee in New Photo

Over the weekend, Donald Trump caused a storm of controversy when he said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag say ‘Get that son of a b— off the field right now’? He’s fired.’”

As a result, athletes and many others participated in peaceful protest by taking a knee, and the latest group to participate was the cast of Grey’s Anatomy, along with the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes.

The snap features Rhimes, along with cast members Jesse Williams, Ellen Pompeo and Debbie Allen on one knee with their hands over their hearts.

…and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice. #takeaknee #greysanatomy #300th A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

“..and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice,” Rhimes wrote, adding the hashtags #takeaknee #greysanatomy and #300th. The ABC drama will celebrate its 300th episode this season.

The hashtag #takeaknee has become prominent over the past few days, with many posting photos of themselves participating in the protest on social media.

On Sunday and Monday during NFL games, players knelt in solidarity, linked arms with each other or stayed in their locker rooms during the national anthem.

