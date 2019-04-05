‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Megan Hunt Returns for Surprise Visit

Owen Hunt’s sister returned to Grey’s Anatomy, and she had a lot to catch up on during her visit.

“The Whole Package” featured Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer) coming back to Seattle for the first time since her big move to Los Angeles, and finding out about Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) having a baby on the way.

Megan’s arrival came at a particularly uncomfortable time as Owen continued to be uncomfortable with Teddy’s growing relationship with Koracick (Greg Germann).

Meredith is the first person to see Megan outside of the hospital, and she admits that she didn’t tell Teddy and Owen she was coming in case she wanted to surprise them. Unbeknownst to Meredith however, Megan has no idea that Teddy moved back to the U.S., or that she is pregnant with her brother’s baby.

In the E.R., Teddy and Owen are going about their business when Meredith texts and warns him that Megan is on her way in. He panics but has no time to process before Megan comes barging in and begins to scream at them.

“What is wrong with you,” Megan begins. “Why didn’t you tell me that you two had finally gotten together. Come on! I’m so happy!”

“Um,” Teddy begins, unable to explain that they are actually not together.

After taking the uncomfortable conversation to a more private place, Megan seems unable to process the big news.

“It’s just so much stupidity that my brain is struggling to take it all in,” Megan begins to rant. “You went to Germany for one night, knocked her up and then screwed it up so badly that you gave her your job instead of a ring? You dumb-dumb.”

Owen claims this is exactly why he decided not to tell Megan, knowing she would be judgmental about the situation. Things get even more awkward when Koracick comes into the room and Teddy is forced to tell her friend about her relationship.

After Catherine (Debbie Allen) added Owen to the surgeons team on the case, Megan tries her best to work alongside her brother despite her negative feelings toward him. Meanwhile, Megan tried to advise Teddy on her life but slowly came to understand their situation.

After the success of the groundbreaking surgery, Megan and Owen make amends despite the fact she still thinks he is in trouble for not reuniting with Teddy. After the two continue to argue, Megan tells him he is having a hard time and he needs to do the work to get over his trauma.

Will Owen do the work he needs to find happiness? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.