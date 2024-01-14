'Grey's Anatomy' Bringing Back Former Doctor in Season 20

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back a familiar face for the upcoming 20th season. Alex Landi revealed on his Instagram that he is coming back to the ABC medical drama as Dr. Nico Kim. He joined the ABC medical drama in a recurring role in Season 15, with Nico soon starting a relationship with fellow doctor, Levi Schmitt. In Season 18, Levi had called things off in the midst of losing a patient and spiraling. Nico decided to take a job with the Seattle Mariners, leaving Grey Sloan.

No details as of yet have been released about Landi's return. However, from the looks of the photo he posted, he seems to be in scrubs and with his hospital ID badge. While it could just be temporary, it's possible he may be recurring once again, even if only for a few episodes of the 10-episode season. This also raises the question of whether or not any of those scenes will include Levi. The Chief Resident has seemingly been doing well, but who knows what will happen when he sees his ex rolling back into the hospital.

Landi is not the only doctor returning to Grey Sloan during Season 20. It was previously confirmed that Ellen Pompeo will once again be roaming the hospital's halls or perhaps the Fox Foundation in Boston. After she exited the long-running drama during Season 19, she's been back a couple of times, and that will continue for the upcoming season. What episode is unknown, as well as how many episodes, but that should all hopefully be revealed in the coming weeks when Season 20 gets closer. Same with Landi's appearance that will hopefully be recurring or maybe even series regular.

Meanwhile in Season 20, the series will be picking up after the events of the Season 19 finale cliffhanger. The episode ended with Kim Raver's Teddy Altman collapsing in an OR and Midori Francis' Yasuda trying to revive her, only for her to flatline in the final seconds. It was spoiled prior to the episode that Raver would be back due to her renewing her contract, but that doesn't mean that Teddy's out of the woods, either physically or mentally. There is going to be a lot to look forward to with Grey's Anatomy's milestone season, and fans will want to watch. Be sure to tune in on Thursday, Mar. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC to see what happens.