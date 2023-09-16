'Grey's Anatomy' Just Beat out Every Other ABC Show on Latest Nielsen Streaming Chart

Even after 18 years, Grey's Anatomy fans will not quit. The latest ratings have been released for Nielsen Streaming, and it basically has its fellow ABC shows beat. The medical drama came in at No. 7 for the week of Aug. 15 with 738 million minutes. With all 19 seasons and 417 episodes streaming on Netflix, that comes down to quite a lot of watch time. For a show that has also been on for close to 20 years, it's also pretty impressive that it's still managing to be on the Top 10 list.

The latest season of the drama saw some major changes. The biggest one being its staple lead, Ellen Pompeo, the Grey in Grey's Anatomy, exiting midway through. Although she has stayed on for her voiceovers and to guest star in a couple of episodes, it's hard to tell how Season 20 will look. It seems like she isn't completely done with the series, so it's very possible that fans will see Meredith Grey walk the halls of Grey Sloan again. Not long after Pompeo left, Kelly McCreary also departed as Maggie Pierce. That one was also a surprise. Of course, a show that has been on for almost 20 years will see a rotating cast, so it's not unusual. That doesn't make it any less sad, though.

Even after Pompeo left, Grey's Anatomy still managed to get renewed for a 20th season. It won't come for a while, though. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have put a big pause on most original scripted series. While fans had hoped that the series and others would come back sometime during midseason 2024, the latest update from a Fox exec is worrisome. If the strikes don't resolve by Oct. 1, it will make the 2023-24 broadcast TV season very hard for most shows. It might not be ideal, but at least fans can take some time to catch up before Season 20 finally premieres.

Meanwhile, the Season 19 finale ended on quite a cliffhanger. Teddy collapsed in the OR, and the episode ends as Yasuda uses the defibrillator. The good news is that it was reported that Kim Raver signed on for another season. For now, Teddy will be good to go, but that doesn't necessarily mean she's out of the woods. It is Grey's Anatomy, and anything could happen at any second. It will be quite some time until fans find out what happens next. But at least they can rewatch the entire series on Netflix while waiting for Season 20.