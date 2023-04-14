'Grey's Anatomy' Star Officially Exited the Show in Last Night's Episode

The latest episode of Grey's Anatomy included the exit of another character; this time, it was Kelly McCreary's Maggie Pierce. In the two-parter, the cardiologist found herself scrubbing in for one more case before heading to Chicago, ultimately leaving behind her job, friends, colleagues, and her husband. As noted by CNN, Maggie's recent struggles, both personally and professionally, likely played a part in her decision to move to the Windy City.

McCreary joined the long-running medical drama in Season 11, shocking the staff and viewers when it was revealed she was Meredith's half-sister and the daughter of Ellis Grey and Richard Webber. The announcement of her exit was a surprise, but in a statement to Deadline, her love and admiration for Maggie and Grey's Anatomy will always be close to her heart.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family," McCreary shared. "Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life, and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter and what the future holds."

As of now, Kelly McCreary doesn't have any upcoming projects. After nearly 200 episodes of playing Dr. Maggie Pierce, it's possible she'll just want to relax for a bit before picking up any more roles. Hopefully, this won't be the last time we see her roaming the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial, but it may be a while until that happens. With Season 20 happening, it's definitely possible that she'll cameo. It's still a little too early to tell.

Her exit comes on the heels of Ellen Pompeo, who recently departed. Pompeo is expected to return for the Season 19 finale, however, and still continues to do the voiceovers that are heard at the beginning and end of the episodes. Right now, there's no telling if McCreary will be able to pop in every once in a while, but it's sad to think about the fact that Caterina Scorsone's Amelia Shepherd has lost two of her sisters in just a short amount of time.

Grey's Anatomy has gone through a rotating cast over the last 19 seasons, so it's not unusual to say goodbye to a longtime cast member. It doesn't mean it hurts any less, however. It should be interesting to see if anyone else is brought on to replace Maggie, but let's be real, Dr. Maggie Pierce, and Kelly McCreary, will never be able to be replaced.