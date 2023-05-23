'Gotham Knights' Teases 'Shocking' New Episode Coming in June

Although the future of Gotham Knights is still up in the air, that isn't stopping the freshman DC series from still airing episodes that will no doubt keep fans on the edge of their seats, and an upcoming one will bring some shocking news to one character. In Season 1, Episode 11, "Daddy Issues," airing on Tuesday, June 6 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, a birthday reunion with her mom will leave Duela with some shocking information that will "irrevocably" change her.

Of course, there is no telling just what will happen nor what the life-changing news will be. It sounds like Duela's mom, Jane, portrayed by Lindy Booth, will probably bring the news, whether her daughter likes it or not. It's no secret that Duela hasn't had the best life growing up, and it's not just because her father is the Joker. How the news affects not only her personally but what she does with the rest of the Bat Pack will be something to look forward to. Considering the episode's title is "Daddy Issues," the news may very well be concerning her father.

Since there are only a few episodes left of Gotham Knights' first season, whatever this information have will very likely have an impact on the remaining episodes. Though there really isn't any way to know how and in what capacity until Duela gets that news that is so shocking." Hopefully, it isn't too bad, though, because Duela has already gone through enough in her life, and news that will change her moving forward could have her go down a path she may never come back from.

Meanwhile, there will be a lot more going on in the upcoming episode. As Stephanie is put at odds with Harper after she is forced to choose between her family and the Knights, Harvey is on a collision course with someone from his past. There will be a lot of tension in this episode, and it won't be just about family. As the series gets closer and closer to the end of the season, there will be some surprises and twists that will likely have a greater impact on the storylines, and it will be intriguing and exciting to see what happens.

As of now, Gotham Knights has yet to be renewed, and with The CW renewing one or two more series, it's down between GK, Superman & Lois, and All American: Homecoming, and it could go either way. The freshman series is the least expensive to make between it and Superman & Lois, but the latter has better ratings. Hopefully, the network makes its decisions soon because fans are definitely getting more and more anxious.