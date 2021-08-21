'Good Morning America': Robin Roberts' Unexpected Vacation Has Fans Wishing Her the Best
Another Good Morning America anchor is taking a step back from the show. On Thursday, Robin Roberts shared that she would be taking a break from the program for the next few weeks. In light of this news, GMA fans have flocked to social media to wish Roberts the best as she takes some time off.
Roberts posted a video on Instagram to announce her break from GMA. In the video, she can be seen saying goodbye to the crew before leaving. Rest assured that Roberts' break will only be a temporary one, as she shared that she will be back in September. It's unclear who will be filling in for Roberts behind the news desk on GMA. But, it's clear that the anchor will be catching up on some rest and relaxation during her break.
Roberts' fans are a bit sad that she won't be on the news program for the next few weeks. But, they still wished her the best as she heads out on vacation.
EVERYONE needs to take time for #selfcare! Thanks for the reminder @RobinRoberts! 🤗💜🙏🏾 https://t.co/m6S3hNCPZN— shades Magazine - Celebrating All Women of Color (@shadesmagazine1) August 20, 2021
GMA fans took to social media to weigh in on the news that Roberts would be absent from the program for the next few weeks. Clearly, they're supportive of her decision to take some time off.
Another fan weighed in to write, "Your dress is lovely but those converse your co worker has on are [fire emoji]! Love them. Enjoy your vacation!"
"Enjoy your vacation beautiful, Robin!!" one of Roberts' followers wrote on Instagram. "Be safe and take good care of yourself. Love you always!!"
Fans are very happy to hear that Roberts is taking some time for herself, with one writing, "What a blessing!!! A happy workplace! Until September..rest up, stay safe and healthy."
"@robinrobertsgma HAVE a wonderful & restful time off!!" another fan wrote. "You deserve every second."