'Good Morning America': Robin Roberts' Unexpected Vacation Has Fans Wishing Her the Best

Another Good Morning America anchor is taking a step back from the show. On Thursday, Robin Roberts shared that she would be taking a break from the program for the next few weeks. In light of this news, GMA fans have flocked to social media to wish Roberts the best as she takes some time off.

Roberts posted a video on Instagram to announce her break from GMA. In the video, she can be seen saying goodbye to the crew before leaving. Rest assured that Roberts' break will only be a temporary one, as she shared that she will be back in September. It's unclear who will be filling in for Roberts behind the news desk on GMA. But, it's clear that the anchor will be catching up on some rest and relaxation during her break.

Roberts' fans are a bit sad that she won't be on the news program for the next few weeks. But, they still wished her the best as she heads out on vacation.