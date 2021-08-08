'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

✖

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.

Harris, who is the weekend co-anchor for Good Morning America, explained that he would be leaving the show in two months in order to spend more time working on his meditation company, Ten Percent Happier. He said, “This was a difficult decision for me. As some of you may know, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my extracurricular gig, my side hustle, a meditation company, called Ten Percent Happier. It’s been a lot to juggle and even though I’m a public proponent of work/life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice.”

Harris went on to call her work with GMA “one of the highlights of my life. My colleagues, both on and off the air, have become like a family. I really do love these people, and I am going to miss them horribly.” While he mentioned that he would be leaving in two months, his final date as an anchor on GMA has not yet been revealed. The anchor joined the ABC News team in March 2000. Before he joined the team, he worked at New England Cable News. During his time with ABC News and GMA, he has covered stories from all around the world. Deadline noted that some of those stories included reports on child slavery in Haiti and combat situations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Israel. Harris has won multiple awards for his reporting, including the esteemed Edward R. Murrow Award.

Just as he mentioned when announcing his upcoming exit from GMA, Harris has since turned his sights on the meditation industry. He published his book, 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress without Losing My Edge and Found Self-Help That Actually Works, in 2014. After the book became a bestseller, Harris developed it into an app that is focused on helping skeptics get into meditation. In 2017, he published a follow-up to his original book, which was titled, Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics: A 10% Happier How-To Book.