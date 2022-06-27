'Good Morning America' Personality Ginger Zee Offers Update on New Project Amid Show Return

Ginger Zee is back on Good Morning America after taking time off to film a "fascinating adventure" in the Rocky Mountains. Prior to her return, the chief meteorologist kept her followers updated on the story about climate and the environment for ABC News Live she's been working on via social media.

"Beautiful 24 hours in Colorado... I'm off to another Rocky Mountain state for a critical climate/environment story for @abcnewslive," she wrote last week on Instagram alongside a shot from her reporting. "So I will see you back on @goodmorningamerica Monday!" The following day, she shared more beautiful photos of the landscapes she's been adventuring through and the crew helping her along the way, writing, "This team right here this week... we are on a fascinating story and can't wait to share it all with you."

No adventure would be complete without a few setbacks, however, and the same day, Zee shared the saga of how she and her team nearly got stranded in the rural Rockies after getting a flat tire. "Big assignment on super rural roads of the Rocky Mountains, CHECK. Flat tire, CHECK," she began. "Tight turnaround to get to the airport, CHECK. Flight delayed so we would miss our connection, CHECK. Rebook in an airport 3 hour drive away, CHECK. Rental car counter won't let us rent to go one way because of national car shortage, CHECK. Uber to the rescue, CHECK." The entire ordeal Zee described as "the summer of travel 2022," adding a crying laughing emoji.

Zee later assured fans that she would be back Monday on GMA, with "this fascinating adventure I have been shooting out in the Rocky Mountains" airing "soon" on ABC New Live. When it comes to some of the takeaways from her travels, Zee wrote, "The silence on this mountainside was deafening. Reminded us all how busy our ears think the world needs to be..."

Her followers shared their support in the comments, with one person writing, "You're amazing, Ginger. Thank you for staying in tune and keeping us informed as to the critical climate and environment stories!" Another added, "Can't wait to see it [Ginger Zee] I am sure you did a wonderful job on it."