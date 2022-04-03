‘Good Morning America’ Gets Brand New Set, Ginger Zee Shares Photos

The Good Morning America studio just got a big makeover. The Sun noted that the show’s chief meteorologist Ginger Zee showed off the revamped set via her Instagram Story. While sharing photos from the GMA set, Zee highlighted the crew who helped make it all happen.

Zee shared a few photos to showcase GMA‘s new look. She first posted a photo of herself in front of a giant screen. The meteorologist then showcased a behind-the-scenes snap of herself, ABC News anchor Janai Norman and co-worker Eddie Luisi as they smiled for the camera. In the last photo, Zee gave a major look at GMA‘s new studio that featured a chic and homey look for the news program.

“Congrats to our stage crew who worked day [and] night to get this together!” Zee captioned her post. She then credited Simone Swink, an executive producer for GMA, and Alberto Orso, the show’s programmer-in-chief, with putting together the design project. One of Zee’s followers noticed that there appeared to be some new graphics on display. Rest assured, she’ll be highlighting the team’s hard work on that front in due time, as she wrote, “and of course the GRAPHICS!!! that wasn’t featured as much here… so, that will have to be a separate post.”

This isn’t the only major change that Good Morning America has experienced in recent months. Towards the end of 2021, Newscast Studio reported that the weekend edition of GMA moved to a different studio. The weekend edition of GMA previously aired from the same studio, now renovated, that the weekday show airs from in Times Square. In mid-December, it returned to its roots at Studio TV3. Sources told Newscast Studio that the GMA weekend was always due to return to Studio TV3. Along with its return to its original location, the news program implemented a number of changes to the studio.

When it did return to Studio TV3, ABC brought in a semicircular desk so that three anchors could sit on the same panel while still social distancing. Similar to World News Tonight, their newly-designed studio also features a video backdrop. Even though it’s no longer airing from the Times Square location, it still has ties to the weekday show. Thanks to the new video wall, the weekend edition features a virtual set extension that looks like the studio in Times Square.