'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Reveals Travel Delay Nightmare

Ginger Zee is no stranger to traveling across the country, but her recent travels descended into a nightmare when she was forced to endure a multi-hour flight delay. The Good Morning America meteorologist documented her travel nightmare as she attempted to return home from Chicago, Illinois, where she had been reporting on severe weather in the area, revealing in a series of Instagram update Wednesday that her flight departing from Chicago O'Hare International Airport was delayed several times.

Hours after sharing that she was "live in Chicago with the severe storms just to our north" and would soon be traveling home, Zee shared a video to the social media platform documenting the beginning of her travel fiasco. Sharing that she was "live at O'Hare," Zee revealed that her flight was "delayed and cancelled like so many others" as she encouraged her followers to "stay safe today." According to NBC 5, flight delays and cancellations at O'Hare piled up and quickly reached the dozens as heavy rain, thunder, and golf ball-sized hail impacted the area. The severe weather came just as Zee was attempting to return home to her children – sons Miles and Adrian, whom she shares with husband Ben Aaron – who are currently on spring break.

"I promised the kids I would get back tonight, because it is their spring break this week, and we're not doing anything, but we're spending time together. So I have tomorrow and Friday off, and I just want to get home and be with those babies," Zee said in the video. "But the airports are struggling with these severe storms."

Although Zee did manage to make it home, her travels were anything but smooth. Returning to Instagram later Wednesday, the ABC chief meteorologist revealed that her flight faced seven hours of delays, Zee writing, "we are safe and healthy and I am grateful – but man I really hope I get back to spend two days with the kids for their spring break that I took off! 7 hours of delays and a cancellation so far – cross your fingers for me! These travel delays from the storms are next level. Stay safe everyone."

Amid her travel fiasco, many of Zee's followers were quick to send some words of encouragement, with one person quipping, "time to find the bar..." Somebody else said, "Ugh...Getting stuck in Chicago is ALWAYS a problem!" One person noted that in the time it took Zee to return home via flights, she "could have driven back to NY almost."