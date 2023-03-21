'Good Morning America' Anchor Wants to Return to Studio in Wake of Controversy

A former Good Morning America anchor is attempting to make their way back to the news program. Page Six reported that Rob Marciano was "banned" from the GMA studio in Times Square after he allegedly made a colleague feel uncomfortable at some point last year. Despite the scandal, Marciano is reportedly vying for his position back on the show.

According to Page Six, multiple sources have told the outlet that Marciano is "banned" from the Times Square Studio where they film GMA. This action was put into place after he allegedly made a colleague feel uncomfortable around a year ago. One source said, "He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven't let him return." As of right now, it's unclear exactly what allegedly went down at the GMA studio. Although, the publication did point out that Marciano has been dealing with anger management issues amid his divorce from his wife, Eryn.

"He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events," a second source alleged. Marciano was reportedly pulled off the air after this alleged incident with a female co-worker occurred. Originally, he was taken off the air for a month. But, now, nearly a year later, it doesn't seem as though there is an end in sight to Marciano's GMA hiatus. GMA executive producer Simone Swink "still won't allow him back in [the studio]." The second insider continued, "She's no-nonsense and is very serious. She's focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She's very protective of her team."

The first source said that Swink is being "extra cautious" about letting Marciano back into the fold when "all he wants is his old job back, and to be allowed back in." Yet another source weighed in on this situation, telling Page Six, "Any decision made about the team is based first and foremost on protecting the culture and enabling our people to focus on the work of news-gathering — free of distraction." Even though Marciano isn't on GMA at the moment, he is still employed by ABC. He currently provides weather reports on other ABC News platforms and World News Tonight.