'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Left Stranded After Multiple Flight Cancellations

Ginger Zee was left stranded in "paradise" after her flights were canceled multiple times. The Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent at ABC and Good Morning America had been enjoying a family vacation in Anguilla with her husband and two kids to celebrate her birthday when they experienced major travel delays for their return trip, forcing Zee to be absent from the GMA studio.

Zee first opened up about the travel nightmare, which she hilariously admitted wasn't "THAT bad," on her Instagram Story Monday. Taking to the social media platform, the meteorologist revealed, "flight cancelled... now delayed until late night TOMORROW. These are the moments I am grateful for an open room and the ability to pay to stay." Returning to the social media platform a day later, Zee wrote, "delayed then Cancelled flight last night, now delayed 7 hours today... but I would say it's not THAT bad." She said that she was "hoping to be back with you all tomorrow bleary eyed but with a little tan on [Good Morning America]." In her absence, Somara Theodore and Sam Champion filled in for her.

Although Zee was unable to be present in person on the GMA set, she did appear via video chat Wednesday to discuss the travel mishap with GMA hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Gio Benitez, and Lara Spencer, who told viewers that Zee took a trip and "now can't get back." According to Zee, her family's initial return flight was delayed and then canceled after they had already boarded the flight.

"The next day, we went [Ginger and her family had another flight] everybody made it through security... and they canceled the flight again. "So, two days of canceled flights," she shared, later adding that Anguilla wasn't "the worst place to be stranded." She shared that Anguilla was 80 degrees warmer than where the GMA hosts were in New York City before she assured her GMA family and viewers that her sons, Adrian and Miles, "were okay" and were "currently playing foosball and swimming." Zee also offered some advice, hilariously telling viewers, "overpack underwear always... and bring a nail clipper."

Zee and her family did eventually make it out of Anguilla, and the meteorologist returned to GMA Thursday, telling viewers, "56 hours later, I am here and so happy and have shed about 70 degrees, but that's ok." On Instagram, she quipped, "We are back! Unfortunately, did not stay stranded on a tropical island long enough to avoid the next hit of winter weather, but I'm here with your forecast."