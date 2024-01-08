Jonathan Majors' 'Good Morning America' Interview Gets Him Eviscerated by Viewers
Social media users are pissed with the 'Creed III' star.
If you ask social media users, it was best that Jonathan Majors stayed silent instead of sitting with ABC's Linsey Davis for his first interview since being found guilty in his assault case against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In addition to trying, and seemingly failing, to explain away Jabarri's injuries, he addressed those wild "Coretta Scott King" comments that were played during the trial in which he berated his ex for going out for a night on the town with her friends instead of staying home with him and supporting him in the way a woman like Coretta Scott King and Former First Lady Michelle Obama stood by their men. In an interview with Good Morning America that aired on Jan. 8, Majors said it was an analogy, though in retrospect, it wasn't the right one. It should be noted that Jabarri is not Black.
"It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I'm aspiring to be. These great men...Martin [Luther King Jr.], President Obama," he said. "And trying to give a reference point for that. One of the things I also say is like, 'I need her, in that case Grace, to make the same sacrifices that I am making.'"
JONATHAN MAJORS BREAKS HIS SILENCE pic.twitter.com/f7tMh7Iim8— Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) January 8, 2024
He added that he did a "terrible job"at trying to make his point, but tried "to motivate, to enlighten, to give perspective as into what it is I was hoping to get out of the relationship." He says he never put hands on Jabarri and should have ended things long before the night in question.
Luckily for Majors, he's found love again in Harlem star, Meagan Good. She was present in the room with Majors during his interview. "She's an angel. She's held me down like a Coretta, I'm so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh you know, but I think I found her," Majors said of Good before they embraced each other.
While he may be confident in their relationship, social media users are not. Moreso, many are sickened by his reference to Scott King.
Meagan, why?
If you are ever confused as to why Meagan Good would risk her years long career & post divorce glow up to be Jonathan Majors mammy--I mean girlfriend, just remember that she was a grown adult woman when she allowed Khloe Kardashian to walk her on a red carpet by a leash. pic.twitter.com/M7XDuYc3w4— The Harlem Shimmy (@Say_Yes_2theJes) January 8, 2024
Fans can't wrap their heads around why Good would risk it all for Majors at this point in her life. But one Twitter user pointed out another questionable decision Good made one year for Halloween...
Who's the victim?
So basically Jonathan Majors still method acting— Ms. Andry Noir, PhD (@keatingssixth) January 8, 2024
Many don't believe Majors' is a victim in the case at all considering the evidence presented at the trial. His tears during the interview also didn't produce much sympathy.
A history of violence
No amount of PR set-up videos or embarrassing interview performances can change the fact that Jonathan Majors was fired by his agency due to “brutal conduct” BEFORE he was even guilty of assault.
No amount of PR can change the fact that he couldn’t convince a single grown woman… pic.twitter.com/rSsJ7YAH70— ⚡️JP⚡️ (@pozmyneghole1) January 8, 2024
Major's management team and agency dropped him almost immediately after the allegations were made public. Many insiders claim it was the straw that broke the camel's back as he'd been problematic behind-the-scenes for years.
The Black woman's strength
Jonathan Majors kept his ex-girlfriend’s identity a secret on purpose and now that he’s on a press tour to clear his name, he’s parading around his Black queen or should I say his Black Coretta Scott Queen. pic.twitter.com/G32GC605uO— Kyla Jenée Lacey (@Kyla_Lacey) January 8, 2024
Megan Good's fans are perplexed as to why she's taking this role so early on in their relationship and potentially ruining her own reputation she's built in the acting world since she was a child. Others question why now, he's public with a woman he's dating, and infer he's using a Black woman to be his martyr.
Where is your publicist?
Me: Jonathan they're going to ask you about Coretta
here's how you handle it …
BUT by no means....
Do you ever bring up Coretta Scott's name .. got it
(A few hours later….) pic.twitter.com/lbRUb19oeE— she_dreadzme (@She_DreadzMe) January 8, 2024
One Twitter user questions why Majors would double down on the analogy at all. Many wonder if he was prepped by any crisis management team before the interview.
Innocent until proven guilty?
I think the wildest part about Jonathan Majors is him acting like Grace is the only person who said he was violent towards them. Like bruh we got college classmates, directors, assistants and everything corroborating that you are a violent psycho. That’s why the jury convicted— The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) January 8, 2024
Many say the many individuals from Majors' past who've come forward with negative interactions with him are telling. Jabarri is seemingly the only one to ever go to court.