Jonathan Majors' 'Good Morning America' Interview Gets Him Eviscerated by Viewers

If you ask social media users, it was best that Jonathan Majors stayed silent instead of sitting with ABC's Linsey Davis for his first interview since being found guilty in his assault case against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In addition to trying, and seemingly failing, to explain away Jabarri's injuries, he addressed those wild "Coretta Scott King" comments that were played during the trial in which he berated his ex for going out for a night on the town with her friends instead of staying home with him and supporting him in the way a woman like Coretta Scott King and Former First Lady Michelle Obama stood by their men. In an interview with Good Morning America that aired on Jan. 8, Majors said it was an analogy, though in retrospect, it wasn't the right one. It should be noted that Jabarri is not Black.

"It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I'm aspiring to be. These great men...Martin [Luther King Jr.], President Obama," he said. "And trying to give a reference point for that. One of the things I also say is like, 'I need her, in that case Grace, to make the same sacrifices that I am making.'"

JONATHAN MAJORS BREAKS HIS SILENCE pic.twitter.com/f7tMh7Iim8 — Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) January 8, 2024

He added that he did a "terrible job"at trying to make his point, but tried "to motivate, to enlighten, to give perspective as into what it is I was hoping to get out of the relationship." He says he never put hands on Jabarri and should have ended things long before the night in question.

Luckily for Majors, he's found love again in Harlem star, Meagan Good. She was present in the room with Majors during his interview. "She's an angel. She's held me down like a Coretta, I'm so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh you know, but I think I found her," Majors said of Good before they embraced each other.

While he may be confident in their relationship, social media users are not. Moreso, many are sickened by his reference to Scott King.