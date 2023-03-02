'Good Morning America': Amy Robach Reportedly Considered Exposing Secrets Before Exit Payout

Amy Robach wasn't planning to depart ABC News quietly, at least according to a new report. After the network decided to sever ties with her and GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes in February following reports that first surfaced in November that they developed a romantic relationship, Robach reportedly considered exposing her GMA co-workers' secrets – including those of George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, and Robin Roberts – before the network offered her a hefty payout.

As Robach and Holmes were pulled from the air as ABC's human resources and legal departments launched an internal review into their affair, bringing with it the increased likelihood that she would not be asked to return, Robach reportedly began planning to write a tell-all book, according to sources who recently spoke to RadarOnline.com. The outlet's sources claimed that Robach began determining who her real friends were, and Stephanopoulos, Spencer, Zee, and Roberts did not make the list and were possibly set up to be subjects in Robhac's book. Any falling outs with Stephanopoulos, Spencer, and Zee remain unclear, but one source claimed that Robach's relationship with Roberts began to sour amid the scandal, as Roberts was reportedly "furious" at the unwelcome "distraction" the affair brought to the network. Robach reportedly wanted "to make her [Robin] pay" for "icing her out" in her time of need.

"Amy's being defiant and smiling in the face of the firing squad at ABC," an insider told the outlet prior to ABC's February announcement that Robach and Holmes would not return to the network. "Amy knows the ins and outs of that place and who did what to whom, and she means to take it public."

While these reports are not confirmed and there has so far been no word that a book is on the table, Robach did previously hint at knowing some deep-kept secrets just prior to her GMA3 exit. In an interview with The Morning Show actress Reese Witherspoon, Robach joked that she could give the actress "a few more plot lines" for the hit AppleTV+ series, with RadarOnline.com's source sharing, "she wasn't joking when she said she could dish dirt. She's got a ton!" She ultimately decided against a tell-all book spilling any secrets after ABC handed her a large payout.

Although details of Robach and Holmes' severance packages haven't been made public, Page Six did report earlier this month that Robach walked away from ABC News with a larger payout than her co-host. However, the reason for this, per the report, wasn't due to any secrets ABC News or her former co-hosts would prefer to keep tight-lipped. According to the outlet, Robach's financial package was larger because her tenure at the network was longer, with one source telling Page Six, "Amy's been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.]."

Robach first joined the network in 2012, with Holmes not joining until two years later in 2014. Both began co-anchoring GMA3 in 2020, though Robach pulled double duty, as she also appeared on news magazine 20/20.