'Good Morning America' Anchor Is Finally Back After Big Vacation

✖

Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach was back to work on April 26. The former Today Show journalist took a long vacation to Australia just a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 in January. Robach is GMA's news anchor and co-hosts GMA 3: What You Need to Know with T.J. Holmes.

On Tuesday, Robach shared photos and videos from the Good Morning America Studios in New York's Times Square. Lil Jon stopped by on the show to chat with Robach about his new HGTV and Discovery+ series Lil Jon Wants to Do What?. The series features the rapper joining designer Anita Mecadon to help homeowners refresh their homes. "It's sooooo good to be back!! A big thanks to [Lil Jon] for making our Tuesday extra," Robach wrote, adding a party hat emoji in the caption.

Robach headed off to Australia on April 13, which was her last day in the GMA studio before the trip. This was the same day as the subway shooting in Brooklyn, so Robach offered her prayers to the victims. "Last day in [the] studio for a while and what a busy news day it's been – keeping #nyc in my prayers – already missing my work family," she wrote. Frank James is suspected of shooting ten people on a subway train on April 13. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

During her trip, Robach shared several photos with fans to give them a taste of her adventures. On her last day in Australia, Robach posted a video of herself meeting a koala bear. "And perhaps the highlight of the trip on our final day... A Koala bear cuddle," she wrote.

The escape from reality came for Robach several weeks after she tested positive for COVID-19 when the highly-contagious omicron variant spread. Robach was "quickly on the mend" after testing positive because she was vaccinated and boosted, she wrote on Jan. 20.

"It was crazy, though – I had exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend – not putting two and two together that those were early omicron symptoms... Just thought I was pushing myself too hard with my training runs," Robach told fans in January. "It's now day 6 since symptoms started, so hopefully getting stronger every day, was even able to jog a few slow miles in the snow – no one else was crazy enough to run in that [snow] so had the path to myself! Hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend."