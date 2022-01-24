‘Good Morning America’: Amy Robach Shares Promising Update Amid COVID-19 Recovery

Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach has shared an update regarding her battle with COVID-19. On Instagram, Robach shared that she’s going on day 8 of experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. But, luckily, she is doing well enough to do some serious exercising.

Robach recently told her followers that she was taking some time away from the GMA studio after testing positive for COVID-19. Days after revealing that information, she gave her Instagram followers an update on how she’s been feeling. She posted several photos of herself out for a run, noting that she traveled a little over five miles in some seriously freezing temperatures. The anchor wrote alongside the photos, “Day 8 from symptoms: an icy run never felt so good! Woke up feeling like my old self again.” Robach ended her caption by writing both “#covidrecovery” and “#covidrecoverers.”

As previously mentioned, Robach shared the news about her diagnosis on Instagram. She posted a couple of photos, including one of herself bundled up in a blanket and another bundled up against the elements, and thanked her followers for all of the love that they’ve shown her as she battles COVID-19. Robach also noted that she is “fully vaccinated and boosted,” but still tested positive for a breakthrough case of the illness.

“It was crazy though – I had exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend – not putting two and two together that those were early omicron symptoms,” Robach wrote. “Just thought I was pushing myself too hard with my training runs!! It’s now day 6 since symptoms started, so hopefully getting stronger every day, was even able to jog a few slow miles in the snow – no one else was crazy enough to run in that [snow] so had the path to myself! Hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend.”

Robach isn’t the only GMA personality who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Her co-worker Robin Roberts has also had to take a step back from the morning show after testing positive. Like Robach, Roberts addressed the matter on social media. She wrote that her “symptoms have been mild” and that she is “doing well.” The anchor noted that she is “looking forward to returning as soon as I can.” While she was set for a virtual return on Monday, it’s unclear when she will be back in the studio.