‘Good Morning America’: Amy Robach Meets Her ‘Favorite Actor’ in Smile-Filled Snap

Good Morning America‘s Amy Robach got to live every Outlander fan’s dream on one of the latest episodes of the morning show. On Instagram, Robach posted a photo of herself with Jamie Fraser himself, Sam Heughan. The anchor even shared how excited she was to meet her “favorite actor.”

Heughan stopped by the morning show in order to promote Season 6 of the Starz series. While Robach said that her Friday was on the “boring” side, it got a whole lot better when the Outlander star showed up. She wrote that her Friday “got even better” thanks to a visit from her “favorite actor” from her “favorite series.” Robach and Heughan posed side by side in the snap, with both of them flashing bright smiles for the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Luckily, Robach was able to head back into the studio to meet Heughan following a battle with COVID-19. In late January, Robach told her Instagram followers that her absence from Good Morning America was due to her positive COVID-19 diagnosis. At the time, she posted a couple of photos of herself and shared an update on her recovery. The reporter noted that she was “quickly on the mend” as she was vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

“Appreciate all the [love] I’m quickly on the mend because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted!” Robach wrote. “It was crazy though – I had exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend – not putting two and two together that those were early omicron symptoms… Just thought I was pushing myself too hard with my training runs!!” She went on to write that after experiencing symptoms for days, she was ready to get active again. The Good Morning America anchor continued, “It’s now day 6 since symptoms started, so hopefully getting stronger every day, was even able to jog a few slow miles in the snow – no one else was crazy enough to run in that [snow] so had the path to myself! Hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend.”

Robach wasn’t the only member of the Good Morning America team who recently battled COVID-19. Around the same time that she revealed her diagnosis, Robin Roberts shared that she also tested positive for COVID-19. While both of the anchors quarantined while battling the illness, they have since returned back to the Good Morning America studio in person.