‘Good Doctor’ and ‘Resident’ Battle for Monday Night Ratings

The Good Doctor continues to win the battle for the top-rated medical drama of the 2017-2018 season, even with new player The Resident in the mix. The Jan. 15 episode of the Freddie Highmore-starring series got a big boost from DVR viewings.

When The Resident debuted on Sunday, Jan. 21 after the NFC Championship game, the show earned a 2.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. When The Good Doctor aired the earlier in the week in its regular 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT timeslot, the show had a 1.7 demo rating.

But the Live +3 ratings for week 17 of the broadcast season show The Good Doctor‘s strong DVR performance put it ahead of its new rival. According to TV By The Numbers, The Good Doctor‘s demo rating jumped to 3.1, matching The Resident‘s premiere Live +3 rating.

The Good Doctor has a big advantage with total viewers. In all, 14.67 million total viewers watched The Good Doctor live and on DVR. It had the biggest gain of the Jan. 15 week, with 5.33 million viewers tuning in after it first aired.

The Resident finished with 10.7 million total viewers, and only 2.12 million of those viewers coming from post-airing DVR viewing.

It is a good thing for Fox that both shows do not air at the same time. The Resident, which airs at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, had just a 1.0 18-49 live rating and 4.7 million total viewers for its Jan. 22 episode. The Good Doctor‘s Jan. 22 episode had a 1.7 live rating and 9.5 million viewers.

However, both medical shows were not the highest-rated scripted dramas of the week. That title went to NBC‘s This Is Us, which scored a 4.3 18-49 Live+3 rating. CBS‘ The Big Bang Theory was the most-watched sitcom, with a 4.1 18-49 rating.

Grey’s Anatomy was the top-rated medical drama of the week with a 3.3 18-49 Live+3 rating. The long-running ABC series had 10.86 million total Live+3 viewers, which was less than The Good Doctor.

Here are the Top 10 highest Live+3 rated primetime programs from the week of Jan. 15-21.

NFC Championship Game – 13.5 18-49 rating (Fox) NFC Championship Post-Game – 6.3 18-49 rating (Fox) This Is Us – 4.3 18-49 rating (NBC) The Big Bang Theory – 4.1 18-49 rating (CBS) Grey’s Anatomy – 3.3 18-49 rating (ABC) Young Sheldon – 3.3 18-49 rating (CBS) The Good Doctor – 3.1 18-49 rating (ABC) The Resident – 3.1 18-49 rating (Fox) 9-1-1 – 2.7 18-49 rating (Fox) Modern Family – 2.6 18-49 rating (ABC)

Photo credit: ABC/Eike Schroter